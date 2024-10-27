Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Macrotech Developers To launch Rs 10,000 cr Housing Projects By March

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers sells properties under the Lodha brand.

Macrotech Developers To launch Rs 10,000 cr Housing Projects By March

Macrotech Developers Ltd, a leading real estate firm, is set to launch approximately 8 million square feet of residential projects in the second half of this fiscal year, with an anticipated sales value of Rs 10,000 crore. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its operations.

Based in Mumbai, Macrotech operates under the Lodha brand. In its recent investor presentation, the company revealed that it had already launched 3.6 million square feet of residential space during the April-September period of this fiscal year, with a potential sales booking value of Rs 6,130 crore.

Looking ahead, Macrotech aims to roll out an additional 7.9 million square feet of residential area in the latter half of the fiscal year, projected to generate Rs 10,000 crore in revenue. These upcoming projects will be located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru, where Macrotech has a strong market presence.

Earlier this month, the company reported a 21% increase in sales bookings, achieving a record Rs 4,290 crore during the July-September quarter, attributed to heightened housing demand. In the same period last year, the sales stood at Rs 3,530 crore.

For the previous fiscal year, Macrotech Developers experienced a 20% rise in sales bookings, reaching a total of Rs 14,520 crore, compared to Rs 12,060 crore the year before. The company has set a target of achieving a 21% annual growth in sales bookings for the current fiscal year, aiming for Rs 17,500 crore.

Abhishek Lodha, the Managing Director and CEO of Macrotech Developers, stated, “We achieved our best-ever quarterly pre-sales performance of Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 of FY25, which is typically a slower quarter due to the monsoon season. This quarter was also influenced by the inauspicious ‘Shraddh’ period in September, in addition to heavy rainfall.”

He further noted that the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 8,300 crore in the first half of FY25. “With the festive season now in full swing, we are on track to meet our guidance of Rs 17,500 crore in pre-sales for FY25,” Lodha added, indicating strong demand for quality branded housing driven by enhanced affordability and consumer optimism.

Filed under

bengaluru Macrotech PUNE
