Sugar Stocks Experience Bull Run On MSP Hike Talks: Dhampur Sugar And Rana Sugars Among Top Gainers

Since 2019, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar has remained unchanged at ₹31 per kg. The industry has formally communicated its current request to the government, advocating for an increase to ₹40-41 per kg.

Although after the election results were announced the major stock indices such as the NIFTY 50 and SENSEX which are a haven for options traders saw a strong bearish downfall, there has been some amount of stabilizing in the market post the Oath-swearing ceremony of the parliament.

Sugar stocks are experiencing a significant surge in the market, propelled by recent news of the government contemplating raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the upcoming 2024-25 sugar season. This potential increase in MSP has ignited investor interest, leading to a remarkable 13 percent rally in sugar stocks.

Stocks that saw a considerable bullish run today are listed below-

  • Shree Renuka Sugars: Up over 5%
  • Ugar Sugar Works: Up over 3.5%
  • Avadh Sugar & Energy: Up 2.6%
  • Rana Sugars: Up 4%
  • KM Sugar Mills: Up 3%
  • Balrampur Chini Mills: Up 3.2%
  • Dhampur Sugar Mills: Up 5.2%
  • Simbhaoli Sugars: Up 3.5%
  • Magadh Sugar & Energy: Up 2.5%
  • Triveni Engineering and Industries: Up 2.2%
  • Andhra Sugars: Up 2.5%

“However, now stocks are witnessing a consolidation breakout with good volumes. Hence, we expect the sector to do well in the short term. One can trade with a stock-specific approach in stocks from this space. We prefer Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Balrampur Chini,” advised Jain.

The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugar witnessed a remarkable surge of 7.4%, equivalent to ₹25, bringing it to ₹340 per 100 kg. This decision was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs before the elections for the 2024-25 season. The new FRP comes with a baseline recovery rate of 10.25 percent.

Sugar Production In India

As per USDA data, in the upcoming marketing year (MY) 2024/2025, India’s centrifugal sugar production is set to soar to 34.5 million metric tons (MMT), equivalent to a staggering 33 MMT of crystal white sugar. However, this optimism is tempered by a slight dip in the current year’s estimate, which is now lowered to 34 MMT, representing 32 MMT of crystal white sugar.

What led to this adjustment? Factors such as delayed rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, coupled with the unwelcome intrusion of red rot infestation in central Uttar Pradesh, played a role in this revision.

Despite these challenges, India remains a significant player in the global sugar market. In MY 2024/2025, sugar exports from the country are anticipated to reach 3.7 MMT. However, this figure comes with a caveat: the Indian government is likely to maintain strict control over exports to ensure an adequate supply for domestic consumption and to support the burgeoning Ethanol Blending Program.

Looking closer to home, sugar consumption within India is projected to hit 32 MMT in the forecast year. This surge in demand is attributed to various factors, including the traditional spike in consumption during festivals, the growing popularity of pre-packed food items, and the thriving sugar and confectionery markets. Additionally, both organized and unorganized catering services are expected to contribute to the increased consumption trend.

As India’s sugar industry navigates through both challenges and opportunities, it continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s economy and global trade dynamics.

