Trump’s AI push, US Markets Rally, Dollar Dips, Oil Steady, Netflix Surges, And More

Recent key developments include President Trump’s $100 billion initiative to advance AI infrastructure, a surge in US stock markets amid eased trade tensions, a dip in the dollar as tariff concerns persist, and Netflix’s impressive growth in the streaming sector.

Trump’s $100B AI Initiative to Revolutionize US Tech

On January 21, three major tech leaders—OpenAI’s Sam Altman, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison—joined President Trump to announce the launch of a new venture, Stargate. This initiative aims to reshape the U.S. AI landscape, with an initial $100 billion investment, potentially rising to $500 billion over time. Trump emphasized that the project could create 100,000 jobs nationwide.

US Stock Markets Rally as Trump’s Trade Policy Softens

Following President Trump’s first full day in office, U.S. stocks rose significantly on January 21, driven by executive orders signaling a more relaxed approach to trade. The Dow Jones gained 1.2%, the S&P 500 rose by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq added 0.6%.

Dollar Weakens Amid Uncertainty Over Tariff Plans

On January 22, the U.S. dollar edged lower as traders awaited further details on Trump’s tariff proposals. On January 21, Trump revealed the possibility of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting February 1, alongside new 25% levies on Mexico and Canada, and additional duties on European goods.

Trump to Impose Tariffs on EU and China Over Fentanyl Concerns

President Trump announced on January 21 plans to impose tariffs on the European Union and introduced the possibility of a 10% tariff on Chinese goods due to concerns about fentanyl trafficking from China to the U.S. through Mexico and Canada.

Oil Prices Hold Steady Amid Energy Plan Announcements

Oil prices remained stable on January 22 as markets reacted to President Trump’s national energy emergency declaration on January 20. This move aims to accelerate oil and gas production by easing regulations. Brent crude futures dropped by 3 cents to $79.26 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March delivery fell 9 cents to $75.74.

Netflix Leads Streaming Market, Shares Surge 13%

Netflix saw an all-time high in Q4, gaining 18.9 million subscribers to reach nearly 302 million globally, fueled by live sports and popular series. The company increased U.S. subscription prices to fund more content, with ad-supported plans now priced at $7.99/month. Shares soared by 13% in after-hours trading, marking a 77% growth over the past year.

