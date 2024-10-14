Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

Delhi CM Atishi Recalls Time When Party Ministers Were Jailed | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

The highly anticipated 'We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024' by NewsX kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi. 

Delhi CM Atishi Recalls Time When Party Ministers Were Jailed | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

The highly anticipated ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ by NewsX kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi.  Women leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds convened to tackle the most pressing issues affecting modern women. The event, held at the Taj Hotel, proved to be a remarkable success, providing an impeccable platform for women to celebrate their achievements and explore ways to increase their representation in politics, industry, and managerial positions.

Chief Guest: Atishi (Delhi CM)

NewsX Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati asks about the ease or challenges women face in achieving success in a male-dominated society. To this, Atishi replied,  ” Yes it  is both encouraging and inspiring to see women making significant strides and occupying positions of power.” She added saying, “The increasing visibility of women in leadership roles highlights their capabilities and contributions, making a compelling case for further initiatives like women’s reservation in various sectors.”

Financial Independence for Women

Further, Atishi added, “I believe that empowering women financially is one of the most powerful ways to create lasting change in our world. But we cannot do it alone. It is the responsibility of every individual to contribute their time, resources, and expertise to make a difference.” One of the most promising initiatives aimed at empowering women is the proposed scheme for women aged 18 and above, which would provide financial support of ₹1,000 per month to those who are dependents. Although this scheme has not yet been passed, its potential impact on women’s empowerment is significant.

 

Atishi also mentioned, “Along with education, we have focused on Mohalla Clinics, which have emerged as vital healthcare resources for people from all walks of life. These clinics offer accessible and affordable medical services, ensuring that residents can receive necessary care.”

On Enhancing Hospital Safety

In Delhi, there have been calls for improved safety measures in hospitals. Saurabh Bhardwaj, a prominent advocate for healthcare reform, emphasizes the importance of ensuring that healthcare facilities are safe and equipped with proper security measures, such as CCTV cameras. Women should feel secure while seeking medical care, and implementing stringent safety protocols can help achieve this goal.

“At a particularly challenging time when many ministers of my party were jailed, I remained steadfast, determined to uphold the values of my party and continue serving the country with honesty.”

As we navigate the challenges of a male-dominated society, the progress made by women in various fields is commendable. With continued efforts to enhance safety, support, and empowerment, we can create an environment where women thrive in all spheres of life. Implementing and promoting effective policies will not only benefit women but will also contribute to a stronger, more equitable society for everyone.

Filed under

atishi Delhi CM Atishi NewsX Exclusive we women want
