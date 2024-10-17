282 Students Get Bharti Airtel Scholarships

The Bharti Airtel Foundation is dedicated to empowering deserving students, particularly girls, to become future leaders in technology.

Recently, the foundation held an Investiture Ceremony to honor the achievements of 282 students awarded scholarships through the Bharti Airtel Scholarship program. These scholars come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and are enrolled in technology courses at some of India’s top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions.

About the Scholarship:

The Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support talented students, especially girls, in their pursuit of becoming technology leaders. The scholarship is available to students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) engineering programs and 5-year integrated courses at the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutes, including IITs.

The scholarship covers 100% of annual tuition fees, as well as meal and accommodation costs. Additionally, eligible students selected for the scholarship in their first year will receive a laptop.

Eligibility Criteria: