Saturday, January 25, 2025
CBSE Introduces APAAR ID for Students, What Is It And What Are Its Benefits ?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID as the primary identification system for students.CBSE

CBSE Introduces APAAR ID for Students, What Is It And What Are Its Benefits ?


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID as the primary identification system for students. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education (MoE), aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and contributes to the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Digital India.’

What Is APAAR ID?

APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit identifier designed to create a unified platform for managing students’ academic and extracurricular records. Integrated with the DigiLocker ecosystem, the ID provides secure access to a student’s achievements, examination results, learning milestones, and participation in events like Olympiads, sports, and vocational training programs. This initiative promotes the “One Nation, One Student ID” vision, ensuring a continuous digital identity for students throughout their academic journey.

Ensuring Data Privacy and Monitoring

Data security is at the core of the APAAR ID system. Sensitive information is carefully masked and shared only with authorized stakeholders, adhering to stringent privacy standards. To support schools in implementing the system, CBSE has introduced the “APAAR ID Monitoring (AIM)” platform, which tracks ID generation and usage. A dedicated toll-free helpline (1800-889-3511) is also available for resolving queries.

CBSE highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating:
“The APAAR ID system embodies the principles of NEP 2020 and supports the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for a ‘Digital India.’ By establishing a seamless digital identity for every student, this initiative enhances transparency, accountability, and efficiency in academic record management.” 

Key Objectives of APAAR ID

  1. Unified Recordkeeping: Integrates academic and extracurricular records into a single platform.
  2. Personalized Learning: Enables data-driven insights for tailored education.
  3. Streamlined Transfers: Simplifies transitions across schools, districts, or states.
  4. Transparent Administration: Enhances accountability and operational efficiency in educational systems.

Benefits of APAAR ID

  • Comprehensive Tracking: Offers a holistic view of a student’s academic progress, reducing dropouts and improving outcomes.
  • Digital Integration: Links seamlessly with DigiLocker for efficient storage and access to academic records.
  • Data-Driven Insights: Facilitates predictive analytics to improve learning outcomes.
  • Simplified Transitions: Eases the process of record transfer across institutions and regions.
  • Enhanced Analytics: Integrates with Vidya Samiksha Kendra for detailed performance insights.
  • Admission & Exam Streamlining: Serves as the key identifier for major exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET.

Steps for Schools to Implement APAAR ID

  1. Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs):
    Schools will organize PTMs to educate parents and students about APAAR ID and its benefits.
  2. Consent Forms:
    Parents will receive physical consent forms to approve the use of Aadhaar for generating APAAR IDs.
  3. Verification of Student Data:
    Schools will verify student details, including name, date of birth, and Aadhaar number, through the UDISE+ portal.
  4. APAAR ID Generation:
    APAAR IDs will be created via the UDISE+ portal and linked to DigiLocker accounts. A confirmation SMS will be sent to parents once the process is complete.
  5. Distribution and Integration:
    Schools will distribute APAAR IDs to parents and students, ensuring integration into academic records.
  6. Error Resolution:
    For discrepancies, schools will guide parents to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for corrections.

