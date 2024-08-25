Delhi University Announces 6,100 Vacant Seats For Second Round Of UG Admissions

Following the first round of counseling, the University of Delhi (DU) has announced 6,100 vacant seats available for the second round of undergraduate admissions. In the initial round, 65,843 seats, or 91.98% of the total, were filled. The results of the second round of counseling will be released today, August 25, 2024, at 5 pm, with the academic session set to commence on August 29.

Between August 22 and 23, candidates had the opportunity to update their preferences for colleges and courses. Those allocated seats in this round are required to confirm their admissions by August 27, with colleges accepting these admissions by August 29. Students must complete their admission fee payments by August 30.

For the first time, DU has introduced a new feature on the student dashboard this year, allowing candidates to view cut-off scores and ranks relevant to their seat allocation based on category and quota.

How to Check DU Seat Allocation Result for 2024:

Visit the official Delhi University website at admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, click the “Login” tab and enter the required credentials. Once logged in, locate and click on the “Seat Allocation” link. The seat allocation list will be displayed on your screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

Earlier this month, Delhi University advanced five positions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, securing the sixth spot nationally. DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of the university’s teachers, students, and staff.

This year, DU plans to admit approximately 71,600 students across 69 colleges, departments, and centers, not including supernumerary seats. Undergraduate admissions will cover 1,559 program and college combinations. In the first round, DU allocated 97,387 seats, with 52,838 assigned to female students and 44,549 to male students. The DU CSAS portal registered 2,45,287 students this year.

Also Read: Tanvi Patri Clinches Asian U-15 Badminton Championship Title