Drivers, Nurses, And Farm Workers Among Top Growing Jobs In The Next 5 Years – Find Out Which Roles Are Declining

The demand for roles such as farm workers, light truck and delivery drivers, and construction laborers is set to rise significantly by 2030.

The global job market is poised for significant transformation over the next five years, with farm workers and drivers projected to be among the fastest-growing roles, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025.

The report forecasts the creation of 170 million new jobs by 2030, with 92 million jobs expected to be displaced, resulting in a net addition of 78 million jobs globally.

Key Drivers of Job Market Transformation

Technological advancements, demographic shifts, economic pressures, and climate adaptation are the primary factors shaping the labor market. With over 1,000 global employers, representing 14 million workers across 55 economies, participating in the study, the report highlights the macrotrends that will redefine industries and skills over the next decade.

Fastest Growing Job Roles

The demand for frontline roles such as farm workers, light truck and delivery drivers, and construction laborers is set to rise significantly, with farm workers alone projected to see an increase of 35 million jobs by 2030.

This surge is driven by green transition efforts, including investments in reducing carbon emissions and adapting to climate change, as well as the rising cost of living and broader digital access.

In the technology sector, roles like big data specialists, FinTech engineers, and AI and machine learning specialists are expected to grow rapidly.

Other fast-growing professions include nursing professionals, food processing workers, and secondary school teachers, highlighting the ongoing demand in essential sectors like healthcare and education.

Declining Job Roles

The report predicts a significant decline in clerical and administrative roles due to advancements in automation and AI.

Cashiers, ticket clerks, postal service clerks, and data entry workers are among the hardest-hit professions, with reduced demand driven by the adoption of autonomous systems and digital processes.

Additionally, roles like graphic designers are now joining the list of declining jobs as generative AI reshapes creative industries.

Skills in Demand

As industries evolve, the skills required for jobs are also shifting. Nearly 40% of core skills in today’s workforce are expected to change by 2030. Employers cite the skills gap as the most significant barrier to business transformation, with 63% of organizations identifying it as a key challenge.

In-demand skills include AI and big data expertise, cybersecurity, technological literacy, and human-centric capabilities such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, and agility. Combining technological and human skills will be essential for navigating the future job market.

The WEF report emphasizes the importance of upskilling and reskilling workers to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market.

With 77% of employers planning to invest in workforce training, the focus is on equipping employees with a blend of technical and human skills to thrive in the future.

