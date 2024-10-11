Government Announces New NPS Contribution Guidelines for Central Government Employees

The revised rules, issued through an Office Memorandum dated October 7, 2024, by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), a branch under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,

The Centre has released updated guidelines for National Pension System (NPS) contributions, specifically addressing contributions during various employment situations, including suspension, unpaid leave, deputation, and probation. The revised rules, issued through an Office Memorandum dated October 7, 2024, by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), a branch under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, aim to streamline and clarify NPS contribution processes for central government employees.

Details of the New NPS Guidelines

The guidelines provide detailed instructions to ensure consistency in NPS contributions, even in non-standard employment situations. Here are the primary updates:

10% Contribution Requirement: The guidelines reiterate that central government employees are required to contribute 10% of their monthly salary to the NPS. This contribution is mandatory, rounded up to the nearest rupee, and remains in effect during the employee’s active service.

Contribution During Suspension: Employees under suspension now have the option to continue contributing to the NPS. If an employee’s suspension is later deemed as duty, contributions will be recalculated based on the salary during that period. Any differences in contribution amounts will be credited to the employee’s pension account along with applicable interest, ensuring fairness in pension calculations.

Unpaid Leave and Absence: During periods of unpaid leave or absence without pay, employees are not required to make NPS contributions. This exception acknowledges that employees without regular earnings should not be obligated to contribute during such times.

Deputation to Other Departments or Organizations: Employees on deputation are expected to continue their NPS contributions as if they have not been transferred. This ensures that their pension savings continue uninterrupted regardless of any temporary departmental shifts or assignments outside their primary employment.

Mandatory Contributions for Probationary Employees: Probationary employees are also required to contribute to the NPS. This rule reflects the Centre’s intention to initiate pension savings early in an employee’s career, thereby maximizing long-term retirement benefits.

Timely Deductions and Credits: The memorandum stresses the importance of timely deductions and credits to employees’ pension accounts. Contributions will be deducted monthly by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) and forwarded to the Trustee Bank through the Pay and Accounts Officer. For March, in particular, specific timelines are enforced to prevent delays.

Interest on Delayed Contributions; In cases where there are delays in crediting contributions, the guidelines state that affected employees will receive their contributions along with interest. This policy ensures that any disruptions in the processing of contributions do not disadvantage employees, safeguarding the accuracy and growth of their pension accounts.

The DoPPW has instructed all ministries and departments to communicate these updated guidelines to their personnel involved in NPS administration. This directive is intended to ensure comprehensive understanding and strict adherence to the new guidelines, reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to transparent and effective retirement planning.

