JEE Advanced 2024 Results Released: Direct Link To Check Scores And Key Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the results of the JEE Advanced 2024 examination on June 9, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards and check their performance. Along with the results, important details such as cut-off marks for different categories have also been released.

Checking Scorecard:

Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The process involves logging in using the registration number or other required information provided by the website. Here are the steps to check the scorecard:

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Look for the link to check the scorecard on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter the login details as prompted on the new page.

4. After submitting the login details, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Verify the details and save the page.

6. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Announcement Details:

The announcement includes information such as the all-India toppers’ list, zone-wise toppers’ list, marks secured by them, and cut-off marks for different categories. This year, a total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 48,248 candidates have qualified for counselling for admissions to IITs.

Cut-Off Marks:

The institute has also provided details about the cut-off marks required for inclusion in rank lists of different categories. For the common rank list (CRL), candidates need to score at least 8.68% in each subject and 30.34% in aggregate. Similar criteria apply to other categories such as OBC-NCL, GEN-EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories.

The declaration of JEE Advanced 2024 results marks a significant milestone for candidates aspiring for admissions to prestigious IITs. With the release of scorecards and cut-off marks, candidates can now evaluate their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced.

