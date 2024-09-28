Tata Electronics is set to increase its workforce by over 20,000 at its iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, bringing the total number of employees to 40,000. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, made this announcement during the groundbreaking ceremony for a ₹9,000 crore manufacturing unit by Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in Panapakkam.

Currently, the Hosur facility employs 20,000 individuals, including more than 15,000 women. Chandrasekaran emphasized the plant’s advanced technology and modern setup, stating, “In the past three years, we have established a cutting-edge electronics factory in Hosur. In a year, we will have doubled the workforce at this facility.”

MUST READ: Internet Shut For 48 Hours In Bhadrak, Odisha: Communal Tensions By Social Media Post

He also pointed out that Tata Group has a significant footprint in Tamil Nadu, with over 150,000 employees across various sectors such as Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, Indian Hotels Company Limited, and its retail divisions. He noted that the company’s extensive ecosystem supports many more people beyond direct employment.

Additionally, Chandrasekaran highlighted the collaboration between Tata Motors and JLR to produce high-end vehicles at the new facility, which is anticipated to generate another 5,000 direct jobs and further stimulate economic development in the area.

In recent years, Tata Group has invested heavily in Tamil Nadu, establishing three major manufacturing units and contributing ₹2,200 crore to industrial training institutes aimed at enhancing skills among local youth.

ALSO READ:Four Arrested in Ghaziabad for Attempted Forced Conversions