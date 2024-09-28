Four Arrested in Ghaziabad for Attempted Forced Conversions

Ghaziabad Police have arrested four individuals for allegedly coercing people to convert their religion. The arrests took place on September 27 and involved suspects identified as Ashu (19), Pastor Rasi Balram Singh (52), Polus Masih (43), and Chattu Kumar (34).

Details of the Complaint

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari, a woman named Sangeeta, residing near Modinagar in Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint on September 22. She accused her brother-in-law’s son, Ashu, along with his associates and her in-laws, of torturing her and her husband to force their religious conversion.

Allegations of Violence

Sangeeta reported that when her husband protested against the conversions, Ashu and his accomplices physically assaulted him and issued threats to kill him. DCP Tiwari confirmed the details of the case, stating, “Sangeeta informed us that her brother-in-law’s son Ashu and her in-laws tortured them to convert their religion. We have arrested four people in the case after we received information.”

Confessions and Organizational Ties

During interrogation, Ashu revealed that the accused were affiliated with an organization based in Delhi and were receiving a monthly payment of Rs 3,500. According to him, they had successfully forced 100 to 120 people to convert their religion. DCP Tiwari added, “They confessed that they trapped people into changing religion, and so far they have done the same with 120 people.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities suspect that the gang may have connections across several other states. The police have retrieved the mobile data of the accused to uncover the entire network involved in these activities. “Further investigation is being carried out,” DCP Tiwari concluded.



