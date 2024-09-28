Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Internet Shut For 48 Hours In Bhadrak, Odisha: Communal Tensions By Social Media Post

In response to recent communal unrest triggered by a social media post, the Odisha government has imposed a 48-hour internet suspension in Bhadrak district, starting from September 28, 2024.

Internet Shut For 48 Hours In Bhadrak, Odisha: Communal Tensions By Social Media Post

In response to recent communal unrest triggered by a social media post, the Odisha government has imposed a 48-hour internet suspension in Bhadrak district, starting from September 28, 2024. The move, which will last until 2 AM on September 30, was confirmed by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, with the goal of restoring calm in the region amid rising tensions.

The clashes began on Friday after a community staged protests over a controversial Facebook post that allegedly disrespected their religious beliefs. The situation quickly spiraled into violence, including stone-pelting, which resulted in injuries to several police officers. In response, the state government has ramped up the police presence in Bhadrak to stabilize the situation.

Authorities expressed concern that social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X could be used to spread inflammatory content, worsening the communal discord. The official order emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation by temporarily cutting off internet access, which would help curb the spread of provocative messages.

The shutdown was implemented under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017. This order enforces a strict ban on mobile internet, social media, and broadband services throughout the district.

Also Read: Tensions In Manipur: Arms Recovered, Are The State Government’s Hands Tied?

Tensions reached a peak when over 600 demonstrators blocked the Santhia bridge, clashing with police when efforts were made to disperse the crowd. As a result, a deputy superintendent of police and a sub-inspector were injured, and local property suffered significant damage.

Bhadrak, known for its history of communal tension, has witnessed similar unrest in the past. In April 2017, violent clashes erupted over a social media post, leading to widespread destruction and an extended curfew. The latest incident serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of communal harmony in the region.

