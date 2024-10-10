TCS Begins Campus Hiring; Adds 11,000 In H1 FY25

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced the commencement of its campus hiring process for FY26. The company reported that it added 11,000 employees in the first half of FY25.

India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced the commencement of its campus hiring process for FY26. The company reported that it added 11,000 employees in the first half of FY25.

In the second quarter of FY25, which ended on September 30, TCS saw a net increase of 5,726 employees, marking the second consecutive quarter of headcount growth. In the first quarter of FY25, the firm added 5,452 associates, bringing the total headcount to 612,724 by the end of the first half of the financial year.

This increase in headcount follows a decline in FY24, where TCS experienced a reduction of 13,249 employees—the first such drop in 19 years. Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer, stated, “We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year and are on track with our trainee onboarding plans. Our strong talent pool and heightened learning intensity equip us to handle the complex technology transformations that our customers rely on us for.”

TCS’s growth in headcount comes alongside similar announcements from its larger competitor, Accenture, which reported adding over 24,000 employees to its overall workforce in Q4 alone and plans to continue hiring in the Indian market.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, which tracks white-collar hiring activity, the index reached 2,727 points in September 2024, reflecting a 6% year-on-year growth. This positive trend is largely attributed to a recovering IT sector, which recorded an impressive 18% year-on-year increase in hiring activity. Additionally, non-traditional IT hubs have shown significant growth, suggesting a trend toward geographical diversification.

MUST READ: Taiwanese Leader Says Beijing Has No Authority Over Island