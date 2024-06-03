TS POLYCET 2024 Results Announced: Download Rank Card At Polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 results on June 3. Candidates can now access their rank cards on the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Here, we provide comprehensive details on how to download the rank card, the tie-breaking policies, and the eligibility criteria for admissions.

Accessing the TS POLYCET 2024 Rank Card

Steps to Download the Rank Card

1. Visit the official website: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

2. Scroll down on the homepage and click on the rank card tab.

3. Enter your TS POLYCET 2024 application number or hall ticket number and password.

4. Submit the details and download your TS POLYCET rank card 2024.

Credentials Required

To download the rank card, candidates need to log in with their roll numbers or registration numbers, along with the password and captcha code.

Forgot Password?

If candidates forget their password, they can retrieve it using their registered mobile numbers through the “forgot password” option on the official website.

Overview of the Examination

TS POLYCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted annually by the SBTET, Telangana. It facilitates admission into various diploma programs offered by government and private polytechnic colleges across the state.

Eligibility Criteria

– Candidates must have passed SSC (Class 10) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

– Those from NIOS, APOSS, or other equivalent examinations must have passed all subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, with a minimum of 35% marks in each.

– Candidates appearing for SSC or equivalent examinations whose results are yet to be declared are also eligible to apply.

General Polytechnic Ranks

For general polytechnic admissions, ranks are assigned based on marks secured in Mathematics and Physics. If a tie persists, it is resolved by considering the date of birth, with older candidates being given preference. If the tie still remains, the candidate with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination is given a better rank.

Agricultural Polytechnics

For Agricultural Polytechnics under Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University, Hyderabad, and Veterinary Polytechnics under PVNR TVU, Hyderabad, ranks are assigned based on marks in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, in that order. If a tie persists, the candidate’s date of birth is considered, followed by the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination.

Minimum Passing Marks

– Candidates must score at least 30% (36 marks out of 120) to pass the TS POLYCET 2024.

– Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates need to obtain a minimum of one mark in the entrance test to be eligible for their category of seats.

Marking Scheme and Result Consideration

The marks obtained in the entrance test are used to assign ranks, which are then used for selecting candidates for admission into diploma courses. The rules are subject to amendments by the Government.

Error Handling in Results

Every effort is made to ensure accuracy in the valuation of answer sheets, tabulation of results, and ranking of candidates. Requests for revaluation or re-totaling will not be entertained.

Candidates can now download their TS POLYCET 2024 rank cards from the official website. The detailed tie-breaking policies and eligibility criteria ensure a fair and transparent admission process. This guide provides all necessary information for candidates to successfully access their results and understand the subsequent steps for admissions.

