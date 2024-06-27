SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Official Notification To Release Soon, Know How To Apply Online

The Staff Selection Commission is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff on 27 June (Today). As soon as the announcement is posted on ssc.gov.in, the candidate will be able to apply online. The deadline for online applications is 31 July, according to the SSC Calendar. Once the notification is released, the candidates will be able to check the available positions, the exam date, the application process, and the selection process.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Date Of Exam, Mode Of Exam

The SSC MTS exams will be held in the month of October-November in 2024. The mode of the exam is online. The exact exam dates will be notified closer to the exam time.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: How To Download Official Notification?

The notification will be released on the official website of the commission (ssc.gov.in.) The notification will be available in PDF format.

click on the link to get a notification: ssc.gov.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Steps To Fill The Application

The candidates can apply online through the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (ssc.gov.in.)

Step 2: Click on the “Apply” button given on the homepage and then click on the link for ‘SSC Multitasking Staff Exam 2024.’

Step 3: Register for the exam

Step 4: Proceed to fill the application form including your educational qualification, age, category, exam center along with the rest of the information that needs to be filled by you.

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form

