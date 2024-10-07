Exit polls have suggested a hung assembly for Jammu and Kashmir's 90 seats, with the final results of the 2024 assembly elections due tomorrow, October 8, alongside Haryana.

Exit polls have suggested a hung assembly for Jammu and Kashmir’s 90 seats, with the final results of the 2024 assembly elections due tomorrow, October 8, alongside Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir held its elections in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, achieving a voter turnout of 63.45%. This election is significant as it is the first since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019, which led to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh becoming Union Territories.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Congress formed an alliance, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran independently.

Jammu and Kashmir 2014 Assembly Elections Exit Poll Vs Results

In 2014, during the last Assembly election held in Jammu and Kashmir, CVoter exit poll had predicted that no party would reach the 44-seat majority mark in the then 87-member Assembly. The exit poll had estimated that the PDP would lead with 32-38 seats, followed by the BJP with 27-33, the NC with 8-14, and Congress with 4-10. Eventually, the PDP won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the NC 15, and Congress won 12 seats.

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, exit poll predicted a close battle between BJP and INDIA bloc. There are a total of five seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and one in Ladakh. Out of which the BJP was given 2-3 seats. The JKNC was predicted to win 2 and Congress 1. In these elections, NC won two seats in J&K, BJP won two, and AIP won one. National confence backed independent candidate also won the Ladakh seat.

First elections in Jammu and Kashmir assembly election

The first elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 1962, signaling the start of democratic governance in the area.

According to Article 370, which the union government revoked on August 5, 2019, and was later upheld by the Supreme Court, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had a term of six years. Originally consisting of 75 seats, the assembly’s size was eventually expanded to 87 seats, including members from Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, passed after the repeal of Article 370, divided the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More: How Did The Exit Polls Fare Last Time Against Election Results In Haryana?