Tamil Nadu stands tall as the second-largest economy in India, a testament to its vibrant spirit of enterprise and innovation. Hosting the highest number of factories nationwide, it symbolizes a powerhouse of industrial prowess and economic vitality.

With a remarkable urbanization rate of 48.40%, Tamil Nadu embodies progress and modernity, making a significant contribution of about 9.26% to our country’s urban population. Let us dig deeper into the issues facing Tamil Nadu on a special segment of NewsX, “The Hot Mic,” where we are joined by K. Annamalai and the host Megha Sharma, Executive Director. This discussion comes as the state prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Why are people so crazy about you?

K. Annamalai is touted to be PM Narendra Modi’s blue eyed boy and has gained considerable fame as well as become a phenomena not just in Coimbatore but all over the country, who is admired by women, children and elderly alike, to these compliments K. Annamalai replied, “ Oh, no, no, madam. I am a very normal person. I am not a politician. Let me put it like that.”

“I’m three years into politics, but I am not a full-time politician. I do things my own way. I was a cop for some time. Even now, I call myself a farmer first. I do active farming. I run a foundation and because of the responsibility I have now as the state president of BJP, it has become a full-time now, literally. So maybe people like that, that I’m very different. Maybe I’m very original.”

#HotMicOnNewsX | In the 23rd episode of The Hot Mic, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP President says, ‘Madam Indira Gandhi, for her own survival, collapsed the Tamil Nadu Congress because she felt Kamaraj was a threat to her’ @annamalai_k@BJP4TamilNadu@msharma179

Watch the… pic.twitter.com/6irSDPznlt — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 15, 2024

Why the BJP and why Narendra Modi?

As the discussion progressed, the primary question that emerged was why Mr. Annamalai had chosen the BJP and why he personally favored Narendra Modi. In response, he elegantly elaborated on his reasons, “It is because of Modi ji youngsters like us get a chance to speak. It is very important in politics that you are open and it is because of Modi ji youngsters like me get accepted. It is very important. All of us come with rough edges. It is not that I am a finished product and we are work in progress kind of people and we make mistakes and many at times it is like gentle prodding, gentle nudge, gentle advice here and there. So, they try and shape you to a better person. So, I don’t think any other leader in our country right now would be giving this much opportunity to youngsters.”

What is the peculiarity of south India that it has still been a difficulty, a challenge for the BJP to penetrate?

Further in the conversation it was discussed that how BJP has been is power for 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi and most of these votes are gathered from the Northern states in India, but what is the reason for the party not having a hold in the south, to which he replied, “ I can’t speak for other states madam but I can speak definitely for Tamil Nadu because BJP came very late to Tamil Nadu. Jansang, the earlier Jansang was not as strong as Jansang of other parts of our country because Dravidian movement was very strong and 1980 when BJP formed as a party and even our first MLA Velayudham in 1996, he contested in some other symbol, he became an MLA. So, if you look at the politics of Tamil Nadu per se, BJP came into the state very late.”

Now, after Modi ji has come, what happened?

Speaking on the developments that have taken place after Narendra Modi came to power he expressed, “Two things happened. And generally, Tamil Nadu, the fear of an outsider is built for a long time. Moment somebody is an outsider, the politicians here smartly make them a villain. They make him a villain. Anything they say out of context, they flip it. They say look, look, look, he is anti-Tamil. They build that sustained pressure for a year. Magazines, stage speeches, grassroots speeches, they make all great leaders of north as villain because they are an outsider. And Modi ji is the first person to successfully break it. First person to successfully break it.

#HotMicOnNewsX | In the 23rd episode of The Hot Mic, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP President says, ‘Madam Indira Gandhi, for her own survival, collapsed the Tamil Nadu Congress because she felt Kamaraj was a threat to her’ @annamalai_k@BJP4TamilNadu@msharma179

Watch the… pic.twitter.com/6irSDPznlt — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 15, 2024

What is your goal as BJP president?

On the first day of assuming the BJP Presidency, he was questioned by the press about his goals as the President, to which he reiterated., “my goal is very simple. When I leave this chair, I should have created 500 leaders worthy of their names. Once I have done it, my job is over, I will go and do some other work in my country. But moment the 500 names in my state is worthy of their name, these guys are the first line of defence.”

K. Annamalai’s Vision

He emphasized on the importance of getting the social engineering right and ensuring equal opportunities for everyone was emphasized, with the belief that opportunities should not be withheld based on fame. It was articulated that communities should be given opportunities, as a lack of opportunities can lead to feelings of being slighted.

In the analysis of 39 seats this time, it was noted that their social engineering has been effectively executed, with careful consideration given to who is contesting in each seat.

Check out the complete video on our YouTube channel, NewsX.