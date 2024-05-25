Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida Launch Exclusive Discounts for Voters: Up to 25% Off and Free Health Check-Ups

Over 50 markets across the city are offering significant discounts of up to 15% on a variety of popular items for those who vote on May 25th as an incentive to participate in the democratic process of elections.

As the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the capital city of Delhi is all set to commence, various hotels and hospitals prepare to give a significant amount of discounts to all the voters. This initiative aims to bolster the voter turnout by rewarding those who participate in the electoral process.

The special offers don’t stop at retail. On May 26th, several hotels and guesthouses in Delhi are providing discounts of up to 25% to guests who show their inked fingers, proof of having voted the previous day. This move is expected to boost local tourism and provide a comfortable stay for visitors and residents alike.

Also read: LIVE : Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 Updates : 58 constituencies, 6 States And 2 Union Territories

Meanwhile, in Noida and Greater Noida, the community is also benefiting from post-election perks. Participating restaurants are offering up to 20% off on meals for voters, making dining out more affordable for those who have fulfilled their civic duty. Additionally, Felix Hospitals in the region are providing free full-body check-ups for anyone who shows their inked finger, promoting health awareness and preventive care among the electorate.

This combination of retail, hospitality, and healthcare incentives underscores a unique approach to encouraging voter participation. Citizens are not only reminded of the importance of their vote but are also given tangible benefits for doing so.

These initiatives reflect a growing trend of using positive reinforcement to drive civic engagement, proving that the simple act of voting can bring about immediate personal rewards. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these offers, ensuring that their voices are heard in the election and enjoying the added perks of their participation.

Show Full Article