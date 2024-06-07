Despite Having The Highest Number Of Lok Sabha Seats, Uttar Pradesh Sees Just 10% Female Representation Among Newly Elected MPs

Is Uttar Pradesh, with over six crore women voters, truly reflecting gender parity in its parliamentary representation? The recent Lok Sabha elections reveal a stark reality: out of 851 candidates contesting for 80 seats in the state, only 80 were women.

Despite the rhetoric of political parties advocating for greater female representation, the outcome paints a disheartening picture. Less than 10 percent of all candidates in the Lok Sabha elections were women, indicating a glaring gender gap in political participation.

Of the seven MPs elected to parliament from Uttar Pradesh, only seven are women. Among them, five belong to the Samajwadi Party, with just one representing the BJP – the renowned actor-politician Hema Malini. Anupriya Patel, from the BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Soney Lal), secures one more seat.

The five women MPs from the Samajwadi Party encompass a diverse array of backgrounds and achievements. Priya Saroj’s victory in Machhlishahr, defeating BJP MP Bholanath, marks a significant triumph. Her political lineage as the daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj underscores her political acumen.

Iqra Chaudhary’s win in Kairana, with a substantial margin of 69,000 votes, showcases her growing influence in the political landscape. As the daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Munawwar Hasan and former Lok Sabha MP Begum Tabassum Hasan, she continues her family’s legacy in public service.

The BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal initially fielded six women candidates across 79 seats, reserving one for Anupriya Patel. However, amidst controversies like the viral video incident involving MP Upendra Rawat in Barabanki, the BJP fielded Rajrani Rawat, totaling seven women candidates from the party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party, in contrast, exhibited a more inclusive approach by fielding 12 women candidates out of 63 seats contested alongside the Trinamool Congress. The success of five of these candidates underscores the party’s commitment to gender diversity in politics.

Conversely, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fared poorly in women’s representation, granting tickets to only three women candidates, none of whom secured victory.

In essence, while Uttar Pradesh boasts a considerable female electorate, the underrepresentation of women in parliament remains a significant challenge. As political discourse continues to emphasize gender equality, translating these ideals into tangible representation remains imperative for fostering inclusive governance.

