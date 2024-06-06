In Exchange of Providing Support to BJP to Form Govt., Chandrababu Naidu Demands Special Category Status For AP

Amidst many doubts and speculations that Chandrababu Naidu might betray BJP and jump ship to Congress at the last moment, he finally spearheaded the BJP govt. to its win by providing Telugu Desam’s party’s support.

What are Chandrababu’s Demands in return of the favor?

Because, now Chandrababu Naidu has demanded, a special category status for his state Andhra Pradesh, cabinet births including for his son in the new government and funds for Amaravati capital city he had originally planned for.

Another demand that Naidu is likely to put forward is funds for the completion of the long-pending Polavaram project, a promise TDP leaders said he has made during campaigning in the run-up to the elections.

Now as the talks commence over the formation of a BJP-led coalition government at the centre, follows are the key demands of the Telugu Desam Party.

Chandrababu’s share in the BJP govt. formation

Led by N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP put up a stellar performance in Andhra Pradesh, winning 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested and bagging 135 seats of the total 175 in the Assembly polls. With BJP falling short of the half-way mark at the Centre, the TDP, which had a pre-poll alliance with the saffron party, is the second-largest constituent of the NDA, giving it a strong bargaining hand.

A day after he spearheaded the landslide win, Naidu on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a possible switch to the INDIA bloc and affirmed that he is still a part of the NDA. “I am going to New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. I will let you know if there are any other developments,” he said before taking a flight to the national capital from Andhra.

According to the Indian express sources, The TDP chief is poised to renew his efforts to secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, a critical issue that previously led to the party’s departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018. Achieving SCS is crucial for the state as it would ensure that most Central funds are provided as grants, which do not carry any interest. Additionally, SCS would bring substantial industrial incentives such as tax exemptions, duty waivers, and GST concessions, significantly boosting the state’s economic landscape.

Beyond SCS, the TDP leader is expected to request additional funding from the Central government to revive the development of Amaravati as the state capital. This ambitious project was halted following the ascension of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress (YSRCP) to power in 2019. As a result, numerous buildings and apartment complexes constructed during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019 now stand unused, and the city’s civic infrastructure has deteriorated over time.

The push for SCS and the rejuvenation of Amaravati are seen as pivotal for Andhra Pradesh’s future growth. The SCS would not only alleviate the state’s financial burdens but also attract investment and promote industrial growth. Meanwhile, restarting the development of Amaravati would symbolize a commitment to planned urbanization and infrastructure development, potentially transforming it into a thriving capital city as originally envisioned.

Naidu, who will take oath as Andhra CM on June 9, intends to start developing the capital city. Tatikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar has said he will come out with a vision document for Amaravati within 100 days of coming to power.

TDP insiders say he is also likely to seek key portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet and even demand the Speaker’s post. He is also looking to elevate his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who secured his maiden victory from Managalagiri in the Assembly election, to the national stage.

Naidu, who claimed the Jagan government indulged in large scale corruption in Andhra, is also likely to urge the NDA to allow Central agencies to investigate the “scams” and Jagan.

