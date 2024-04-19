K. Annamalai On The State Of Elections In Tamil Nadu | NewsX exclusive

As the nation embarks on this extraordinary journey, the largest Democratic exercise on the planet has begun. On the first day of the elections lets take a closer look at Tamil Nadu with K. Annamalai, BJP’s Blue-eyed Boy, exclusively with NewsX.

What is the mood of the elections?

As the state goes to election K. Annamalai was asked about the mood of the people and state of elections to which he replied, “The mood is very good, and we urge all the people to come out in large numbers and make sure that Democracy thrives. It is very important, all the first time voters and the young generation should come out and we are very confident that Tamil Nadu will see a very positive result on June 4th.”

What is the state of BJP in Tamil Nadu?

Further on the question of how the BJP would do in elections in Tamil Nadu, he replied, ” The party has grown very much and the party has become strong and the people are very enthusiastic as well, and Modi Ji has delivered in the last 10 years. This time we are very confident and there will be a positive result.” He further added that all grassroot level leaders of the party have come together for a positive turnout.

This time in Tamil Nadu, a new generation of candidates has emerged, with K. Annamalai, also known as the BJP’s Blue-eyed Boy, playing a crucial role for the party. He nurtures a new generation of young leaders and is admired by women, children, and the elderly alike for his outgoing personality and down-to-earth problem-solving approach. With his set of ministers present at grassroot level the BJP is expecting a positive turnout in the current Lok Sabha Elections.

ALSO READ

Rajyavender Singh Rathor Shares On What Are The Key Concerns In Ranjasthan | NewsX Exclusive