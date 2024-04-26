Lok Sabha 2024 | Annie Raja Unveils Wayanad's Pulse: Insights On Election Sentiments And Democratic Power | NewsX Exclusive

Today, Kerala held its state elections, and we are focusing on a detailed analysis of the Wayanad constituency. The Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency is among the twenty parliamentary constituencies in the state of Kerala.

Through an exclusive interview with NewsX, Annie Raja provides valuable insights into the sentiments of the Wayanad electorate and their perspectives on the ongoing elections.

Annie Raja is an Indian politician, who serves as a leader within the Communist Party of India and CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala. She holds the position of General Secretary at the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and is also a member of the National Executive Committee of the Communist Party of India.

ALSO READ

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked By ECI For Seeking Votes On Ground Of Religion

We initiated the conversation by inquiring about her level of confidence regarding her prospects of winning in the polls, to which she responded and said, “For the past two months, I have engaged in discussions and conversations with the public of Wayanad regarding the potential outcomes if we emerge victorious in the elections. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with people expressing high levels of happiness, faith, and trust in our vision, leading to celebratory sentiments among the community, therefore I feel quite confident”.

She also added, “In a democratic system, the electorate holds ultimate authority, determining the victors and the defeated through their votes”.

The focus was on the Wayanad constituency during Kerala’s state elections. Annie Raja shared insights into the electorate’s sentiments and views on the ongoing elections. She expressed confidence in her prospects, citing positive responses from the public during her interactions. Raja highlighted the democratic process, emphasizing the power of the electorate in determining election outcomes.

READ MORE

Billa’ Re-release: Will Ajith Kumar’s Film Open Bigger Than Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’? | Exclusive