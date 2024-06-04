Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prajwal Revanna Loses JD(S) Stronghold Hassan, BJP-JD(S) Alliance Secures 6 Seats, Congress Surpasses 2019 Performance With 4 Wins

This is the day when the verdict of the two-month-long polling exercise will be revealed. The ruling Congress secured its first victory in the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections, with its candidate Shreyas Patel winning in Hassan constituency. Patel defeated Prajwal Revanna, the suspended sitting MP and grandson of JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, by a significant margin of 44,000 votes. Revanna, who faces accusations of sexual abuse, was arrested just days before the announcement of the election results.

As the vote counting progresses, the BJP-JD(S) alliance has clinched six out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress has gained four seats, surpassing its performance in 2019 when it won just one seat. Karnataka continues to be a focal point, especially since it is one of the three states where the Congress holds power.

The exit polls suggesting a possible landslide win for the BJP could be a pivotal moment for the saffron party, particularly as it endeavors to expand its influence in the southern regions. Additionally, notable contests to keep an eye on include Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru-Kodagu, Shivamogga, among others.

Despite being governed by the Congress, Karnataka might spring a surprise if the BJP replicates its dominant performance from 2019, where it secured victory in 27 out of the 28 seats, especially considering the significant success of the grand old party in the state Assembly elections of 2023.

