Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prajwal Revanna Loses JD(S) Stronghold Hassan, BJP-JD(S) Alliance Secures 6 Seats, Congress Surpasses 2019 Performance With 4 Wins

The exit polls suggesting a possible landslide win for the BJP could be a pivotal moment for the saffron party, particularly as it endeavors to expand its influence in the southern regions. Additionally, notable contests to keep an eye on include Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru-Kodagu, Shivamogga, among others.

Despite being governed by the Congress, Karnataka might spring a surprise if the BJP replicates its dominant performance from 2019, where it secured victory in 27 out of the 28 seats, especially considering the significant success of the grand old party in the state Assembly elections of 2023.

