Lok Sabha Election Results Updates: Ayodhya, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Gonda Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh

The 2024 general elections are crucial for all major political alliances, with Uttar Pradesh playing a pivotal role due to its substantial contribution of 80 seats to the Lok Sabha, the highest of any state in India. The state’s results are instrumental in determining the formation of the central government. The primary battle is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA secured 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, paving the way for its second consecutive term. This year, the stakes are even higher as both alliances vie for dominance in this politically significant state.

Real-Time Constituency Updates and In-Depth Coverage

June 4, 08:58 AM

BJP candidate Ravindra Shukla leading in Gorakhpur

BJP candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla, a well-known actor and politician, is leading in Gorakhpur. He is competing against Kajal Nishad of the Samajwadi Party. In the 2019 election, Kishan defeated Rambhual Nishad of the SP.

June 4, 08:42 AM

Ramesh Awasthi leads in Kanpur

Ramesh Awasthi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the early leads in Kanpur. While the results from Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Gonda are still awaited.

June 4, 08:03 AM

Counting begins for Ayodhya, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Gonda seats

Counting has started for the Lok Sabha election results in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Gonda seats in Uttar Pradesh

Key Highlights and Analysis:

The Ayodhya constituency, known for its historical and cultural significance, remains a crucial battleground. The results from this seat will be a major indicator of the BJP’s continued influence in the region, especially in light of the recent construction of the Ram temple.In Kanpur, the early leads suggest a strong performance by the BJP with Ramesh Awasthi reportedly leading. Kanpur, a major industrial hub, has been a significant seat for the BJP, and Awasthi’s lead underscores the party’s urban appeal and policy impact on industrial development. Gorakhpur, a stronghold of the BJP and home to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is another key constituency. The results here will reflect the electorate’s response to the NDA’s policies and Adityanath’s governance. In Gonda, the results are eagerly awaited. This constituency has been a battleground with both the NDA and the INDIA bloc making strong pitches to the voters. The outcome here will be closely watched for signs of shifting political allegiances.

