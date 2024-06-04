Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: DMK Alliance Leads In Exit Polls, Will BJP's Surge Threaten AIADMK's Future?

For the BJP, this election represents an opportunity to demonstrate their progress in Tamil Nadu. The party aims to increase its vote share to double digits and secure the second position, endeavoring to relegate former ally AIADMK to third place in as many Lok Sabha seats as possible.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK and BJP were allies. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP last September, citing remarks made by the latter’s state president K. Annamalai about their late leader J Jayalalithaa.

On the eve of counting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) EPS visited a temple in his hometown Salem, while Chief Minister Stalin paid homage to his father and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Over 38,000 personnel will be engaged in the counting process for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The state witnessed a single-phase election on April 19, with over 62.3 million voters participating and 950 candidates vying for seats.