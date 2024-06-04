Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: DMK Alliance Leads In Exit Polls, Will BJP's Surge Threaten AIADMK's Future?

The general elections in Tamil Nadu saw a triangular contest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the third front in the Dravidian arena. Traditionally dominated by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK since 1967, the BJP made significant inroads this time through vigorous campaigning led by both its state and national leaders.

Major exit polls forecast a significant victory for the DMK-led alliance, with an increased seat count projected for the BJP-led NDA.

Adding to the electoral mix is the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), led by Tamil nationalist S. Seeman. The party emerged as the third largest in the 2021 assembly elections, trailing closely behind the DMK and AIADMK, securing a vote share of nearly 7%.

Major exit polls have forecasted a significant victory for the DMK-led alliance, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expected to secure a higher number of seats than the AIADMK. However, apart from the BJP, the Dravidian majors have dismissed the exit polls, with the AIADMK expressing confidence in winning more seats than the BJP.

The upcoming elections pose a significant test for the ruling DMK, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc in the state. DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who secured an impressive victory by sweeping 38 out of the 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has maintained the integrity of the same rainbow alliance, with the Congress serving as their principal ally.

The upcoming election holds particular significance for the principal opposition AIADMK, marking the first major electoral test since Edappadi Palaniswami, also known as EPS, assumed the position of party general secretary in 2022, displacing O Panneerselvam (OPS). Notably, the AIADMK has predominantly nominated middle-level functionaries as candidates, with a noticeable absence of senior and stalwart figures.

For the BJP, this election represents an opportunity to demonstrate their progress in Tamil Nadu. The party aims to increase its vote share to double digits and secure the second position, endeavoring to relegate former ally AIADMK to third place in as many Lok Sabha seats as possible.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK and BJP were allies. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP last September, citing remarks made by the latter’s state president K. Annamalai about their late leader J Jayalalithaa.

On the eve of counting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) EPS visited a temple in his hometown Salem, while Chief Minister Stalin paid homage to his father and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Over 38,000 personnel will be engaged in the counting process for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The state witnessed a single-phase election on April 19, with over 62.3 million voters participating and 950 candidates vying for seats.

The BJP vied for seats in 23 constituencies this time around. Their allies, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) contested in 10 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress in three, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in two, and OPS as an independent in one. The DMK, on the other hand, contested in 22 seats, with the Congress in nine, VCK in two, CPI and CPI(M) in two each, and MDMK in one seat.

