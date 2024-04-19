Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Submits Nomination For Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a significant step in his bid for re-election by filing his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections. This move underscores Shah’s commitment to representing a constituency with a rich political legacy, previously held by stalwarts like former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP chief LK Advani.

Gandhinagar holds immense historical significance in the Indian political landscape. In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the iconic leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee clinched victories in both Gandhinagar and Lucknow. However, Vajpayee opted to retain his Lucknow seat, opening doors for future leaders to leave their imprint on Gandhinagar.

The Congress party has put forth Sonal Patel, its party secretary, as its candidate for the Gandhinagar seat, setting the stage for a compelling electoral battle.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah secured a decisive victory, upholding the BJP’s dominance in Gandhinagar with an impressive vote share of 69.67 per cent. The constituency has consistently witnessed robust voter turnout, reflecting its active political engagement.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination papers from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is also present. pic.twitter.com/89mCVhtKla — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and culminating on June 1. Gandhinagar is scheduled for polls in the third phase on May 7, along with other constituencies across diverse states and Union territories. The election results are slated to be announced on June 4.

Expressing his gratitude, Union Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his happiness on being nominated for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Shah, who serves as the Union Home Minister, has exuded confidence in securing victory from Gandhinagar. He has extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda for their support after formally filing his nomination for the seat.

The Gandhinagar constituency, situated in the eponymous district, serves as the capital of Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Formerly represented by Lal Krishna Advani, a seasoned BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, the Gandhinagar seat holds immense significance in the political landscape.

In response to his nomination, Shah has pledged to approach the elections with zeal and serve the people of Gandhinagar with unwavering dedication, further intensifying the electoral fervor surrounding the upcoming polls.