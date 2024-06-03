Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Anurag Thakur From Sports To Governance, A Journey of Leadership And Service

Anurag Singh Thakur, born on October 24, 1974, is a prominent Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He serves as a Member of Parliament representing the Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh and holds the positions of Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Second Modi Ministry. His father, Prem Kumar Dhumal, previously served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur’s political career includes his earlier role as Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. He first entered the Lok Sabha in May 2008 through a by-election as a BJP candidate. With a strong political background, he has been elected four times to the Lok Sabha, covering the 14th through the 17th terms.

Thakur also has a notable history in sports administration, having served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2015 until February 2017. He stepped down following a Supreme Court directive on BCCI governance. His tenure saw him operating out of West Bengal for some time. On July 29, 2016, he became the first sitting BJP Member of Parliament to be commissioned as a regular officer in the Territorial Army.

Thakur has been involved in a legal dispute with the Himachal Pradesh State Government regarding the rights to the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala. His appointment as BCCI president was also contentious, culminating in his departure due to a Supreme Court order. In March 2024, he was nominated as the BJP candidate for the Hamirpur constituency in the upcoming General Elections.

EARLY LIFE

Thakur was born on October 24, 1974, in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, and belongs to the Hindu Rajput community. He is the younger son of Prem Kumar Dhumal, a former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and Sheela Devi. Thakur completed his Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Doaba College in Jalandhar, Punjab, after finishing his schooling at Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School in Dayanand Nagar, Jalandhar.

Mr. Anurag Thakur believes that sports build the character necessary for success. He began his cricketing career at the age of 12 and was selected for the U-19 team that played against England in Delhi and Patiala. His passion for cricket grew from there, and he went on to captain the Punjab U-19 cricket team and the North Zone U-19 team, leading them to victory in the All India Championship.

Thakur’s love for cricket is reflected in the beautiful International Level Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. As a sports enthusiast, he has made significant contributions to developing stadiums, playgrounds, and sports facilities throughout Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag Thakur played a single Ranji Trophy match for Himachal Pradesh in the 2000/2001 season, leading the team against Jammu and Kashmir. This experience enabled him to meet the BCCI criterion for becoming a state selector, leading to his appointment as chairman of selectors for the HPCA Ranji Trophy team. Thakur served four terms as president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, overseeing the development of five stadiums. Rising through the ranks, he became BCCI president in May 2016 but was dismissed by the Supreme Court in January 2017 for not implementing the Lodha Committee reforms, later apologizing and avoiding contempt proceedings.

POLITICAL CAREER

In May 2008, Anurag Thakur was elected as a Member of Parliament for the 14th Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur constituency, succeeding his father. He was subsequently re-elected in 2009, 2014, and 2019. In 2010, Thakur was appointed the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. On January 19, 2019, he became the first BJP MP to receive the Sansad Ratna Award, recognizing his parliamentary contributions.

In May 2019, Thakur was appointed as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. On July 7, 2021, he became the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Minister of Information & Broadcasting in the Second Modi ministry.

During the 2020 Delhi elections, Thakur faced criticism for inciting communal tension by chanting an inflammatory slogan at a BJP rally. This led the Election Commission of India to remove him from the BJP’s list of star campaigners and impose a 72-hour campaign ban. Following his speech, there were reports of at least three incidents where anti-CAA protesters were fired upon.

PREVIOUS GENERAL ELECTION

In May 2008, Anurag Thakur followed in his father's footsteps by winning the seat for the Hamirpur constituency and becoming a Member of Parliament in India's 14th Lok Sabha.

CONSTITUENCY



CURRENT WORK

Mr. Anurag Thakur holds the distinction of being the first-ever National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to serve three consecutive terms since his appointment in 2010. He is also the first BJYM National President to work under three BJP Presidents: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari. As a youth leader, Thakur has inspired young individuals to dream big and realize their potential through his dedication to youth empowerment. During his tenure, the BJYM launched various socio-economic and political initiatives, including the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra from Kolkata to Kashmir.

Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur currently serves as the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports in the Government of India. He has been elected four times to the Lok Sabha, representing the Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In Parliament, Thakur has held the position of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and has been a member of the Public Accounts Committee. Notably, during the 16th Lok Sabha, he became the youngest individual to be appointed as the Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.



He has maintained an impressive attendance record of 85% in the 15th Lok Sabha, where he participated in 72 debates and raised 612 questions, the highest among young MPs at the time. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance improved to 92%, with involvement in 46 debates and 287 questions raised.

Thakur has served as the Lead Speaker for the Opposition during the Rail Budget debate in the Lok Sabha and has had the distinction of speaking alongside Mr. L.K. Advani on the issue of black money. He has actively advocated for the introduction of new trains and the extension of rail links to Himachal, the establishment of premier technical institutes and a central university, and the extension and maintenance of national highways in the state.

Mr. Anurag Thakur, known for his dedicated, compassionate, and supportive leadership, aims to enhance public welfare and develop public infrastructure. His constituency, Hamirpur, has seen significant benefits from his socio-economic development initiatives across various sectors, including railways, roads and national highways, the establishment of bank branches, educational institutions, and medical facilities. He has prioritized addressing local community needs through the MPLADS fund, resulting in the construction of community centers, mahila mandal bhavans, yuvak mandal bhawans, sarais, cremation grounds, solar lighting installations, and playgrounds for his constituents.

