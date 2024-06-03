Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bansuri Swaraj, The Debut-Making Candidate From BJP

The highly anticipated date has arrived—the largest democratic exercise known to humankind has concluded, and the fate of the nation is being determined. Let’s examine some of the candidates who have made waves during these general elections and have distinguished themselves, leaving a lasting impression. One such candidate who has made the limelight is Bansuri Swaraj.

Bansuri Swaraj born on 3 January 1984 is an Indian lawyer and politician and has also been declared as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, replacing Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. She is the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj and former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal.

Career And Education Before Joining Politics

Ms. Swaraj is a formidable advocate, renowned for representing numerous high-profile clients in contentious litigation across diverse judicial platforms. Her professional repertoire encompasses a wide range of legal matters, including disputes involving contracts, real estate, tax, international commercial arbitrations, and various criminal trials.

Ms. Bansuri Swaraj became a member of the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has since garnered fifteen years of experience in the legal field. Following her undergraduate studies in B.A. (Hons) English Literature at the University of Warwick, Ms. Swaraj pursued Law at the renowned BPP Law School in London.

She earned qualifications as a Barrister at Law and was admitted to the bar by the Honorable Inn of Inner Temple, London. Subsequently, she attained her Master of Studies degree from St. Catherine’s College, University of Oxford. In addition to her private practice, Ms. Swaraj holds the position of Additional Advocate General for the State of Haryana.

New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency

The New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 7 parliamentary constituencies in the Indian National Capital Territory of Delhi. Established in 1951, it holds the distinction of being the oldest constituency in Delhi that is still in existence.

In the 2019 elections, the New Delhi constituency had 1,617,470 eligible voters but saw a voter turnout of only 56.91%. BJP candidate Durga Prasad Pande emerged victorious in the New Delhi constituency, securing a margin of 256,504 votes. It’s noteworthy that the BJP was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had nominated Bansuri Swaraj to contest the elections against the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She made her electoral debut in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj is continuing the political legacy of her late mother, Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri’s name was on the top of the list prepared by the election committee of the Delhi BJP.

Her Vision And Goal

Bansuri Swaraj has asserted that if she is elected, her focus will be on establishing an industrial hub for startups in her constituency, aiming to generate new employment opportunities for the youth.

“I would like to make a start-up hub in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, a one-stop shop for your ideas where all the knowledge and the tools required to fructify the idea would be provided under one roof.” She said in an interview with NewsX

Ms. Swaraj emphasized her commitment to enhancing women’s security by advocating for increased utilization of drones by the police for surveillance and night patrolling.

In the interview with NewsX, she also outlined her vision for Delhi in the event of assuming power, affirming her dedication to ensuring the effective implementation of all central government policies introduced by the Modi administration for the benefit of the people of Delhi. She cited the groundbreaking Ayushman Bharat scheme as an example, highlighting its provision of free health coverage of up to 5 lakh Rupees for beneficiaries.

In the aftermath of the concluded 2024 elections, Bansuri Swaraj emerges as a notable figure in Indian politics, carrying forward her late mother’s legacy. With a vision focused on youth empowerment and women’s security, her candidacy reflects a commitment to shaping a brighter future for New Delhi constituents.

