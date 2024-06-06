Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Vision Sets Sail for 2026 After Electoral Setback in TN: Annamalai

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) failure to secure any seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, State BJP President K Annamalai has outlined the party’s trajectory towards the 2026 assembly elections.

The upcoming election for the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu is anticipated to take place in April-May 2026.

Annamalai conveyed his satisfaction regarding the party’s enhanced vote share in the state, emphasizing that the party is in a phase of growth. He particularly noted the performance of the lotus symbol in 23 out of 39 seats, deeming it a significant achievement for the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“We are witnessing growth. Our vote share has seen improvement, marking a significant shift in double digits, a crucial milestone in politics. This progress is paramount for us,” Annamalai expressed during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“In many regions of Tamil Nadu, the lotus symbol secured votes for the first time in 20 years. While we regret not sending an MP to Delhi, we are determined to rectify this. Our aim is not only to increase the voting percentage but also to secure seats in Parliament next time. Our objective is to form a government in Tamil Nadu by 2026. This is our vision,” he added.

Annamalai also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential re-election for a third consecutive term.

“Narendra Modi ji’s imminent return to power for the third time signifies the resilience of India’s democratic system. Each election in Tamil Nadu serves as a valuable lesson,” he remarked.

Responding to remarks by DMK leader K Kanimozhi on his defeat, Annamalai stated, “My father’s name is Kuppusamy, not Karunanidhi. He is not a six-time MLA but a farmer. Political victories take time.”

Annamalai himself suffered defeat to DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar by a margin exceeding 1 lakh votes in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Despite securing 4 lakh votes, Annamalai’s candidacy was overshadowed by a triangular contest between the Dravidian parties and the BJP, pushing All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidate Singai G Ramachandran to the third position.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the DMK secured victory in 22 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, leaving the BJP empty-handed.

As per the ECI data, the seat distribution among DMK allies includes Congress (9), Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India – Marxist (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Indian Union Muslim League with one seat each.