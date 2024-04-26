Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar made a fervent appeal to voters in Thiruvananthapuram to participate actively in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Stressing the significance of the voting process, Chandrasekhar highlighted the need for substantial progress in the region, which he feels has been lacking over the past two decades.

Facing a formidable challenge from seasoned politician and former diplomat, Shashi Tharoor, who is vying for a third consecutive term, Chandrasekhar urged voters to consider the future of their families and the constituency as they cast their ballots. He emphasized that the current elections not only determine the course of democracy but also hold the key to shaping the future of Thiruvananthapuram.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “I appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to come out in large numbers and vote. This is an extremely important election,” says Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar… pic.twitter.com/C8CZdJ6MpN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2024

Expressing concerns over the perceived stagnation in the region’s development, Chandrasekhar underscored the importance of every citizen fulfilling their civic duty by voting for change. He reiterated that addressing the longstanding issues faced by the people of Thiruvananthapuram requires active participation and a collective effort from all stakeholders.

Before embarking on his electoral duties, Chandrasekhar paid a visit to the revered Padmanabhaswamy Temple, symbolizing his respect for the cultural heritage and religious sentiments of the constituency.

In this electoral battle, Chandrasekhar is not only contending with Tharoor but also with CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, fielded by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), who previously clinched victory in 2005.

Despite the BJP’s historical lack of success in Kerala’s Lok Sabha elections, Chandrasekhar remains hopeful, citing the party’s previous triumph in the Thiruvananthapuram district in the 2016 assembly polls.

As the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls unfolds in Kerala, with voting commencing at 7 am across all 20 constituencies in the state, Chandrasekhar’s call for active participation resonates strongly. With elections slated to continue until June 1 and the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, the outcome will not only shape the political landscape but also determine the future trajectory of Thiruvananthapuram.