Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Conquering Bollywood To Taking A Political Plunge, Know All About Kangana Ranaut

Actors venturing into politics is not a new fad but there are few for whom life comes full circle and it won’t be wrong if we try to fit Kangana Ranaut into this definition. After portraying political leaders like Jayalalitha on screen, the Tanu Weds Manu star stepped into politics herself.

The renowned Bollywood star contested the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Before we update you with the Lok Sabha 2024 results, it is essential for you to know about your key candidate. Scroll down to know about the political career of Kangana Ranaut and what lies ahead.

Kangana Ranaut’s Humble Beginnings

Kangana Amardeep Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987, in Bhambla (now Surajpur), a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, into a Rajput family. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman.

Kangana has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, who has been her manager since 2014, and a younger brother, Akshat. Her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and her grandfather was an IAS officer. Kangana grew up in a joint family at their ancestral haveli (mansion) in Bhambla and described her childhood as “simple and happy.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Foray Into Cinema

Initially, Kangana Ranaut intended to become a doctor at her parents’ insistence. However, after failing a chemistry test in twelfth grade, she reconsidered her career prospects. Despite preparing for the All India Pre Medical Test, she ultimately did not take the exam. Determined to find her “space and freedom,” she moved to Delhi at sixteen. Her decision not to pursue medicine led to constant conflicts with her parents, and her father refused to support what he saw as an aimless pursuit.

After much struggle Kangana eventually debuted with Gangster in 2006 at the age of 17. She ended up winning the Best Actress Filmfare Debut. Kangana won several accolades throughout her career. She is best known for her movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, Krrish 3, and a few others.

In 2020, Kangana Ranaut founded her production company, Manikarnika Films. The following year, she appeared in the biopic Thalaivii (2021), where she portrayed the actor-turned-politicians J. Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut’s Debut In Politics With BJP

In March 2024, Kangana Ranaut received the BJP’s nomination as a candidate for the forthcoming 2024 Indian general election. She contested from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. For the unversed, this is the very first time Kangana is contesting the elections. Kangana has been vocal in her commentary on political figures, leading to significant criticism and backlash from various political leaders. She condemned then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his government for mishandling the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in September 2020.

After the BJP announced that Kangana would be their candidate for contesting elections, the actress took to Instagram to thank the party for choosing her. On social media, she stated, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting the Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

Kangana Ranaut even dropped a hint of quitting Bollywood if she wins the seat from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to her election affidavit, Kangna Ranaut possesses assets totaling ₹91.7 Crore and liabilities amounting to ₹17.4 Crore. She has disclosed an annual income of ₹4.1 Crore. Ranaut has acknowledged the existence of eight pending criminal cases against her, with seven being of a serious nature.

Kangana Ranaut’s Fight For Mandi Constituency

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is among the four parliamentary constituencies in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut is contesting for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP lost this seat to Congresswoman Pratibha Singh in a 2021 by-election following the passing of incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Kangana is competing against Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the chief of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, in her home state’s electoral debut. Currently, Vikramaditya Singh serves as a minister in Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Congress administration and holds the position of MLA from Shimla Rural.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to maintain its dominance in the region, is eying victory once again after securing all four LS seats in 2019. Thevoting results will be revealed on June 4.

