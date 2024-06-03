Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know All About Your Key Candidate Manoj Tiwari Who Is Hoping To Score A Hat-Trick

Manoj Tiwari is a former Bhojpuri actor and singer turned politician who is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He holds the position of Delhi unit president. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tiwari secured victory in the North East Delhi constituency by defeating Congress veteran and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 363,000 votes. Scroll down to know more about your key candidate

Born on 1 February 1971, Tiwari is one of six children born to Chandradev Tiwari and Lalita Devi. Hailing from Atarwalia, a remote village in Bihar’s Kaimur district, Tiwari holds an MPEd degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi.

Tiwari is a prominent figure in the thriving Bhojpuri cinema industry, reportedly commanding fees as high as $90,000 per film, according to a 2005 report by BBC.

His foray into politics began in 2009 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However, he was defeated by Yogi Adityanath.

Manoj Tiwari’s Political Career

Having ventured into politics in 2009, Tiwari ran for the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but was defeated by Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent Chief Minister of UP.

In 2013, he switched to the BJP and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi, where he emerged victorious over the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Anand Kumar by a margin of 144,084 votes.

Assuming the presidency of the BJP’s Delhi unit in 2016, Tiwari led his party to a significant triumph in the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. Ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, there was speculation surrounding Tiwari’s potential candidacy for chief minister within the BJP. However, the party did not officially announce any chief ministerial candidate.

Manoj Tiwari Has Assets Worth ₹32.8 Crore

Manoj Tiwari is running as a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the North East Delhi constituency in Delhi (NCT). He holds a Post Graduate degree and has listed Singer, Actor, and Member of Parliament as his professions. According to his election affidavit, Tiwari’s total assets amount to ₹32.8 Crore with liabilities of ₹1 Crore. His annual income is declared as ₹49.6 Lac. Tiwari has disclosed that there are two pending criminal cases against him, with one being of a serious nature.

Key contests in Delhi include the battle between BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj and AAP’s Somnath Bharti in New Delhi constituency and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar in north Delhi. Notably, Tiwari is the only incumbent BJP MP to be retained in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls while rest of the six seats have got new faces this time.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

The North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2009. The constituency of North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha is among the seven parliamentary constituencies within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Its establishment dates back to 2008, as per the recommendations put forth by the Delimitation Commission of India, formed in 2002. This area is predominantly inhabited by migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. What Happened In The 2019 Elections? In the 2019 elections, the North East Delhi constituency boasted 2,290,492 eligible voters, yet experienced a voter turnout of 63.86%. BJP candidate Sukadev Goswami emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, securing a margin of 366,102 votes. BJP was aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani – All You Need To Know

