Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Initial Postal Ballot Trends Might Not Reflect Final Outcome On Counting Day?

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, announced that the counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will commence first. This crucial vote counting process begins at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 4. Stringent guidelines have been issued, and comprehensive security measures are in place at various counting centers across the nation to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process.

Exit polls overwhelmingly predict that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expected to achieve a significant majority in the Lok Sabha. As the nation awaits the official results, live updates on the election outcomes will be closely followed.

Counting Process and Guidelines

Addressing concerns regarding the postal ballots, Rajiv Kumar emphasized that the process will be the same as in previous elections, such as the 2019 general elections and the 2022 assembly elections. The counting of votes registered in electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin 30 minutes after the postal ballots are counted. Once EVM counting is complete, the process will include the random counting of five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, ensuring the transparency and accuracy of the electoral process.

Understanding Postal Ballots

Postal ballots enable eligible voters to cast their votes remotely, rather than in person at a polling station. This voting method is designed to accommodate those who might not be able to vote at their designated polling stations due to various reasons.

Eligibility for Postal Ballots

In India, the following categories of voters are eligible to use postal ballots:

– Service voters, including members of the armed forces and state police personnel.

– Voters on election duty.

– Special voters, such as the President, Vice President, and governors.

– Electors subjected to preventive detention.

– Voters above 80 years of age.

– Persons with disabilities.

Application Process for Postal Ballots

Eligible voters must submit a request to the returning officer of their constituency to apply for postal ballots. This involves filling out and submitting Form 12 or Form 12D (specifically for senior citizens and persons with disabilities), depending on the voter’s category.

Postal Voting Procedure

The postal voting process includes several steps:

1. Application: Eligible voters submit a request for a postal ballot.

2. Receipt: The voter receives the postal ballot along with instructions and a declaration form.

3. Marking the Ballot: The voter marks their choice on the postal ballot.

4. Sealing and Sending: The marked ballot is placed in the designated envelope, sealed, and sent back to the returning officer by post.

Counting of Postal Ballots

Postal ballots are counted under strict supervision at designated counting centers. On the day of counting, these ballots are opened and counted separately from regular ballots. Specific rules govern the counting of postal ballots to ensure the integrity and secrecy of the vote:

– Postal ballots must be received by the returning officer before the start of counting.

– Ballots are opened and checked for validity, with only valid votes being counted and added to the overall tally.

– The secrecy of the vote is maintained throughout the process.

Significance of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are pivotal, with the BJP aiming for a third consecutive term in power. Meanwhile, the opposition, under the banner of the INDIA bloc, is striving to challenge the ruling party’s dominance. The elections, held in seven phases, have drawn record voter participation, reflecting the high stakes and intense public interest in the outcome.

As the nation anticipates the final results, the structured and transparent counting process, starting with postal ballots, underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to a fair and credible electoral process. The predictions of a sweeping victory for the BJP and its allies will soon be confirmed or refuted, marking a significant moment in India’s democratic journey.

