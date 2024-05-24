Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: No.Of Seats, Who To Cast Vote, Key Candidates, All You Need To Know

India will witness its second last phase – the sixth phase on May 25 (Saturday). This phase will witness voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies covering 8 states and UTs.

Phase 6 Poll Timings:

The sixth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections is set for May 25, with voting beginning at 7 AM and ending at 5 PM.

Full Schedule:

On May 25, 2024, a large segment of India’s electorate will vote in various constituencies across different states and Union Territories.

Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj

Delhi: New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi

Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri

Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur

Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

West Bengal: Tamluk, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram,

Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

This electoral event represents a crucial moment in the nation's democracy, as citizens exercise their right to vote and influence the direction of governance for the future.

This electoral event represents a crucial moment in the nation’s democracy, as citizens exercise their right to vote and influence the direction of governance for the future.

Phase 6 voting in Lok Sabha 2024: List of key candidates

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): New Delhi, Delhi

Raaj Kumar Anand (BSP): New Delhi, Delhi

Manoj Tiwari (BJP): Northeast Delhi, Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress ): Northeast Delhi, Delhi

Deepak Yadav (RJD) : Valmiki Nagar, Bihar

Alok Kumar Suman (JDU) : Gopalganj, Bihar

Maneka Gandhi (BJP) Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP): Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): Tamluk, West Bengal

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Karnal, Haryana

Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress): Rohtak, Haryana

Raj Babbar (Congress) : Gurgaon, Haryana

Sambit Patra (BJP) : Puri, Odisha

Glimpse Of Preparation For Phase 6:

