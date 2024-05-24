Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: No.Of Seats, Who To Cast Vote, Key Candidates, All You Need To Know

India will witness its second last phase – the sixth phase on May 25 (Saturday). This phase will witness voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies covering 8 states and UTs.
The sixth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections is set for May 25, with voting beginning at 7 AM and ending at 5 PM.
On May 25, 2024, a large segment of India’s electorate will vote in various constituencies across different states and Union Territories.
Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj
Delhi: New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi
Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri
Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi
West Bengal: Tamluk, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram,
Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur
Moreover, all seven constituencies of Delhi—Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi—will participate in this democratic process.
This electoral event represents a crucial moment in the nation’s democracy, as citizens exercise their right to vote and influence the direction of governance for the future.
Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): New Delhi, Delhi
Raaj Kumar Anand (BSP): New Delhi, Delhi
Manoj Tiwari (BJP): Northeast Delhi, Delhi
Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress ): Northeast Delhi, Delhi
Deepak Yadav (RJD) : Valmiki Nagar, Bihar
Alok Kumar Suman (JDU) : Gopalganj, Bihar
Maneka Gandhi (BJP) Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP): Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir
Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): Tamluk, West Bengal
Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Karnal, Haryana
Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress): Rohtak, Haryana
Raj Babbar (Congress) : Gurgaon, Haryana
Sambit Patra (BJP) : Puri, Odisha
Match the action, thrill and dedication of polling parties if you can!⚡
Cast your vote and celebrate #ChunavKaParv in #Jharkhand✨#DeshKaGarv #YouAreTheOne #Elections2024 @ceojharkhand pic.twitter.com/s1ijLhs4Xp
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024
#UttarPradesh is prepared for the #Phase6 of #GeneralElections2024✨
Glimpses of Polling Parties at the distribution centres in #UttarPradesh#GoVote #YouAreTheOne
Credits: @ceoup#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024 #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/yCXjymHqpA
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024
हमने निभाई अपनी जिम्मेदारी, अब है आपकी बारी! ✨ ✨#GeneralElections2024 के #Phase6 के लिए #Bihar तैयार है
मतदान केंद्रों के लिए रवाना होते हुए पोलिंग पार्टी की कुछ झलकियां
📸: @CEOBihar#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024 #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/16bULiLZtC
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024
#Jammu_Kashmir is prepared for the #Phase6 of #GeneralElections2024✨
Glimpses of Polling Parties at the distribution centres in #Jammu_Kashmir
Credits: @ceo_UTJK#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024 #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/CeS5p4DpkD
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024