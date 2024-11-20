Maharashtra Exit Polls: These Polls Predict a BJP Win

While three out of seven exit polls predict a hung assembly, the majority lean towards a victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. In contrast, Jharkhand—initially expected to produce a clear outcome—remains uncertain, with analysts evenly split.

Maharashtra Exit Polls: Maharashtra, known for its complex political landscape, has left pollsters divided ahead of the assembly election results. While three out of seven polls predict a hung assembly, the majority lean towards a victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

An aggregate of the seven exit polls indicates a likely Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra, while Jharkhand is shaping up to be a close contest, potentially ending in a split verdict.

Exit Polls Projections for Maharashtra

The aggregated data shows that the Mahayuti—comprising Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, and the BJP—could secure 153 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, and the Congress, is projected to win 126 seats.

These Exit Polls Predict a Mahayuti win

P-MARQ

According to P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP -led Mahayuti alliance may have an edge against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti is likely to win 137-157 seats, MVA may get 126-146 while others might bag somewhere between 2-8 seats.

People’s Pulse

The Mahayuti is expected to win between 175 and 195 seats, while the MVA is likely to secure 85 to 112 seats.

Matrize

The NDA is projected to win 150 to 170 seats, leaving the MVA with 110 to 130 seats.

JVC Exit Poll

The Mahayuti is projected to win 150 to 167 seats, the MVA 107 to 125 seats, and others 13 to 14 seats.

Chanakya Strategies

The Mahayuti is likely to win 152 to 160 seats, with the MVA trailing at 130 to 138 seats. No seats are projected for the ‘Others’ category.

Where to Follow Exit Polls and Results

These polls are being broadcast live on YouTube and major news channels, with some conducted in collaboration with media organizations. Viewers can also track updates on NewsX TV and its website.

Vote counting for both the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections is scheduled for November 23. Media outlets were permitted to release their exit poll projections starting at 6:30 PM, providing a glimpse into the electoral outcomes.

