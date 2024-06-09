Modi Cabinet 3.0: Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Oath At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, a distinguished figure in Indian politics and public service, boasts a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research in Ahmedabad, India. Renowned for his commitment to social causes, he has organized extensive padyatras, including the “Kanya Kelavani Jyot Padyatra” in 2004 and the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Vyasan Hatao” padyatra in 2006, advocating for girl child education, gender equality, and women empowerment.

Currently serving as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister, Dr. Mandaviya held key portfolios in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers. His previous ministerial roles include overseeing Road Transport and Highways, Ports, Shipping & Waterways. Internationally, he has played significant roles as an Executive Board Member for GAVI and as Chairperson of the Stop TB Board Partnership.

Dr. Mandaviya’s impactful initiatives include the establishment of over 10,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, facilitating access to affordable generic medicines, and spearheading the country’s vaccination drive, achieving a milestone of two billion doses in record time. He has also represented India at prestigious global platforms such as the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, and has been recognized by UNICEF for his contributions to women’s menstrual hygiene.

Honours And Recognitions

Honored with accolades such as the ‘Economic Times Business Reformer of the Year Award 2022′, Dr. Mandaviya’s influence extends beyond borders. Notably, he has been featured in the Indian Express’ esteemed list of 100 Most Powerful Indians in both 2022 and 2023, further cementing his status as a visionary leader shaping India’s future.

Early Life And Political Career

In the village of Hanol, Gujarat, Mandaviya’s story begins. Born into a middle-class farming family, he was the youngest of four brothers. His schooling commenced at the local Government Primary School in Hanol before he moved on to Songadh Gurukul for high school.

Following his Higher Secondary Certificate, Mandaviya pursued a certificate course in Veterinary Live Stock Inspection and continued his studies at Gujarat Agriculture University. Eventually, he earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from Bhavnagar University.

Mandaviya’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of education and the resilience inherent in pursuing one’s dreams. From rural roots to academic achievements, his story inspires perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.