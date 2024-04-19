NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Withdraws Candidature from Nashik Lok Sabha Seat Amid Alliance Tussle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra government minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced today that he is withdrawing his candidature from the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. This decision comes amidst a brewing contest between the NCP and the Shiv Sena over the candidacy for this parliamentary constituency.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Bhujbal expressed his intention to throw his support behind a candidate from the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, for the Nashik seat. The veteran leader stressed the urgency of nominating a candidate promptly, warning that delays could potentially undermine the electoral prospects of the alliance in the upcoming elections.

The Nashik Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena. However, the NCP had been keen on contesting this seat and had fielded Mr. Bhujbal as its candidate, despite declining a request to contest under the BJP symbol.

A faction within the BJP has been vocally advocating for the Nashik seat, citing their significant presence with over 100 former corporators from the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Trimbakeshwar civic body. Nashik boasts a substantial voter base, including approximately 6.50 lakh Other Backward Classes (OBC), 5.50 lakh Maratha, and 3 lakh tribal voters.

Mr. Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader himself, had hoped to garner support from the OBC community while also leveraging traditional BJP support. His withdrawal from the contest signals a strategic move aimed at consolidating the alliance’s strength in Nashik and optimizing the coalition’s electoral chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This decision underscores the intricacies and negotiations within Maharashtra’s political landscape as parties maneuver to secure crucial constituencies and maximize electoral gains.