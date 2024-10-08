Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina: Who Is Winning Among Star J&K Politicians

In the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah leads decisively in Budgam and Ganderbal, cementing the National Conference's alliance with Congress.

Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance has surpassed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir during the first elections in a decade. The alliance is maintaining a solid lead with over 50 seats with former CM Omar Abdullah ahead on both seats, while the BJP is ahead on more than 25 seats, according to early results.

Vote counting began at 8 AM under heavy security.

The assembly elections, covering 90 constituencies, were conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, marking the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which reorganized the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the latest updates, National Conference (NC) has secured significant leads in various constituencies.

Omar Abdullah leading on both seats; Ravinder Raina set to loose

In Budgam, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading by a substantial margin of 4,500 votes against Aga Muntazar Mehdi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Similarly, in Ganderbal, Abdullah continues to maintain his advantage, leading by 4,000 votes over PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir.

The NC’s dominance is evident in Nowshera, where Surender Choudhary leads by 10,000 votes against BJP’s Ravinder Raina.

In Bijbehara, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri of NC is ahead by 5,000 votes against Iltija Mufti of the PDP. Iltija Mufti has conceeded defeat.

Kulgam sees a competitive race, with Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading by 2,000 votes against Sayar Ahmad Rishi of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The NC continues to perform well in Pattan, where Javed Riyaz Bedar leads by 5,000 votes against Imran Reza Ansari of the Peoples Conference.

Tanvir Sadiq close aide of Omar Abdullah, wins

In Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq is ahead by 7,500 votes over Abid Hussain Ansari of the Peoples Conference.

Meanwhile, in Handwara, Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference holds a narrow lead, with just 916 votes separating him from Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan of NC.

The Baramulla constituency shows a promising lead for Javed Hassan Baig of NC, who is positioned favorably with Muzaffar Baig trailing in fourth place.

In Chrar-e-Sharif, Abdul Rahim Rather of the NC leads by 3,200 votes against Ghulam Nabi Lone of the PDP.

Other notable wins

The NC’s momentum continues in Habbakadal, where Shameema Firdaus leads by 5,000 votes against Ashok Kumar Bhat of the BJP. However, in Pulwama, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para of the PDP is currently leading by 3,000 votes against Mohammad Khalil Bandh of NC.

Other notable leads include Dr. Sajad Shafi of NC, who is ahead by 7,000 votes in Uri, and Showkat Hussain Ganai, leading by 6,500 votes in Zainapora against an independent candidate supported by Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Central Shalteng, Tariq Hamid Karra of Congress-NC leads by 7,100 votes against independent Noor Mohammad Sheikh, while Mushtaq Ahmad Guru of NC holds a 3,000 vote lead over Syed Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party in Chhanapora.

