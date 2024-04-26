Phase 2 Witnessed Peacefully: Election Commission Of India On Phase 2

The Election Commission Of India issued a notice claiming that the polling for Phase 2 ended on a peaceful note.

It said that, voting for the second phase of the General Elections 2024 commenced at 7 AM today across 88 Polling Centers (PCs), witnessing an approximate voter turnout of 60.96% by 7 PM. Enthusiastic voters from 13 States/Union Territories braved the hot weather conditions to cast their ballots at their respective polling stations.

From newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, persons with disabilities (PwDs), women, and youngsters, individuals from diverse backgrounds were observed patiently waiting in queues to exercise their democratic right. With the conclusion of phase-2, voting has been successfully conducted in 14 States/Union Territories for the General Elections 2024.

The polling process transpired smoothly and peacefully across all States/Union Territories. Under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners (ECs) Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu meticulously monitored the polling proceedings since morning. Stringent security measures were put in place to ensure law and order, fostering a conducive environment for voters to cast their ballots without any apprehensions. Webcasting was conducted in over 1 lakh Polling Stations to enhance transparency.

In response to the scorching weather conditions, polling time was extended till 6 PM in numerous polling stations across Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger constituencies in Bihar to facilitate voters. Special arrangements were made to mitigate the heat, including the provision of shelters, drinking water, medical kits, and fans for the convenience of voters. Both polling officials and voters donned traditional attire, embracing the festive spirit of the electoral process. In Sikar, Rajasthan, women voters braved the heat clad in their traditional attire, while in Varuna constituency, Karnataka, polling staff welcomed voters dressed in traditional attire.

Phase 2 witnessed a historic moment as voters from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker PCs in Chhattisgarh cast their votes in polling booths set up within their own villages for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election. Including phase 1, a total of 102 new polling stations were established for the convenience of villagers in these PCs.

The Election Commission made special efforts to facilitate voting among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), elderly individuals, young and first-time voters, women, and transgender individuals.

Noteworthy personalities, including cricketing legends Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Javagal Srinath, were spotted casting their votes at different Polling Stations in Bangalore. By proudly displaying their inked fingers, they conveyed the crucial message of the significance of participation in the electoral process to the youth.