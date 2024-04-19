PM Modi Lauds Strong Voter Turnout In First Phase, Hails Record NDA Support

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters following the conclusion of polling for the first phase, remarking on the tremendous response received.

“Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers,” Modi posted on X after an aggregate of 60.03% voter turnout was recorded till 7pm from 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs.

The Election Commission of India announced that the voter turnout has been notably high and anticipated that the turnout figure would likely increase further.

READ MORE

Rajyavender Singh Rathor Shares On What Are The Key Concerns In Ranjasthan | NewsX Exclusive

During the initial phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout stood at 69.43%. It’s noteworthy that certain constituencies differed at that time, with a total of 91 seats being contested.

First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024

Among the states and Union Territories that participated in the polls on Friday, Tripura recorded the highest turnout of 80.17% by 9 pm. Voter turnout figures in the other states are: Andaman Nicobar (56.87%), Arunachal Pradesh (67.15%), Assam (72.10%), Bihar (48.50%), Chhattisgarh (63.41%), J&K (65.08%), Lakshadweep (59.02%), Madhya Pradesh (64.77%), Maharashtra (55.35%), Manipur (69.13%), Meghalaya (74.21%), Mizoram (54.23%), Nagaland (56.91%), Puducherry (73.50%), Rajasthan (56.58%), Sikkim (69.47%), Tamil Nadu (65.19%), Uttar Pradesh (58.49%), Uttarakhand (54.06%), West Bengal (77.57%).

Strife-torn Manipur witnessed some violent incidents except which the first phase of polling was peaceful. Despite these incidents, Manipur recorded a high turnout in the two constituencies Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur where polling took place today. In West Bengal, violence was reported from Cooch Behar as the Trinamool and the BJP lodged around 100 and 50 complaints, respectively, alleging violence, voter intimidation and assaults of poll agents.

After the conclusion of voting, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference and stated that it was evident from the feedback that people had voted in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In fact, even after the first phase of the election, Rahul Gandhi could not muster the courage to contest from Amethi. The result of the election is quite clear,” the spokesperson said. “We are going to make a big leap in states where we were considered comparatively weak,” Trivedi said hinting at BJP’s ‘big gains’ in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ

“I.N.D.I Alliance Is Not An Alliance Its A Selfish Alliance..”: Jitin Prasada Speaks To NewsX