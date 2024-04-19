Sarbananda Sonowal Shares His Thoughts On Elections 2024 | NewX Exclusive

As the largest Democratic ecercise progresses further lets look at the ground reports directly from the state of Assam. As the first day of election resumes we are joined by Sarbananda Sonowal, the current Cabinet Minister overseeing Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, as well as AYUSH, within the Government of India, he also holds the position of a Rajya Sabha member representing Assam since 2021. Catch this ground report exclusively with NewsX.

What are your thoughts on Voting in your State

As the elections progress, Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal articulates his perspectives on voting in the state and shares his aspirations for his party saying, ” I believe that people will participate in the voting process in large numbers, and request cooperation of people and choose our charismatic PM Narendra Modi for the third term as well.”

