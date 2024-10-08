In a significant win for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the Congress-National Conference alliance has won the 2024 Assembly elections. This win marks a significant moment as elections were held for the first time in a decade.

In a significant win for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the Congress-National Conference alliance has won the 2024 Assembly elections. This win marks a significant moment as elections were held for the first time in a decade. The NC-Congress and CPIM, who fought these elections together, have won 49 seats, while BJP has been able to win 29 seats.

The recent assembly elections held significant importance for the National Conference, especially after NC chairperson and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s defeat by Engineer Rashid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite previously stating he would not contest until Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood was restored, Abdullah chose to run for two assembly seats. He successfully won both seats.

The Naya Kashmir

While the revocation of Article 370 and the issue of statehood were prominent topics, local concerns like roads, electricity, and employment took precedence during the campaign. Prime Minister Modi promised to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, while the BJP presented a vision of a ‘Naya Kashmir.’

This election also featured notable developments, including banned parties like Jamaat-e-Islami conytesting the elections. Engineer Abdul Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party also entered the race, and the absence of key figures like Mehbooba Mufti, who opted not to run, was significant.

The BJP viewed these elections as politically crucial, framing the abrogation of Article 370 as a key achievement of the Modi administration. The PDP, despite being part of the INDIA coalition, contested independently and managed to won three seats, though its influence has waned in recent years.

For the PDP, these elections were particularly significant as Mehbooba Mufti, who recently lost the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, chose not to contest, citing the lack of statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Restoration of Articles 370 and 35A a significant issue in Jammu And Kashmir

Both the NC and PDP committed in their manifestos to advocating for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, which provided special rights to Jammu and Kashmir’s permanent residents. In contrast, the Congress took a more cautious approach, opting to remain silent on the issue.

During the campaign, NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah rallied support across the region, criticizing both the BJP and the PDP for their “betrayal” in forming a coalition government in 2014.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), launched in 2022, struggled in this election, with all 22 candidates either losing.

This election saw the participation of 365 independent candidates, the second-highest since 2008. However, most failed to make a significant impact. Traditional parties labeled the Independents as “proxy candidates of the BJP,” a claim the Independents denied.

In 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was still a state, the BJP secured 25 seats in the Jammu region and formed a coalition with the PDP, which had 28 seats.

Omar Abdullah, the next Chief Minister of Jammu And Kashmir

Leading up to this election, prominent figures like PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned vigorously in Jammu, a region where the BJP has historically garnered support. Modi’s rally in Doda marked the first visit by a Prime Minister in 40 years, while Amit Shah held a public meeting in Paddar, the first by a Union Home Minister since 1947.

A recent delimitation exercise resulted in the Kashmir region having 47 seats and the Jammu region 43, increasing representation in the Hindu-majority Jammu and reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah has said his son, Omar Abdullah, would be the next Chief Minister of UT, signaling a strong resurgence for the party.

Omar Abdullah celebrated the victory, stating, “Those who sought to destroy us were decimated instead,” while teasing that details about government formation would come once all results were finalized.

Despite concerns over a potentially hung assembly, with five Lieutenant Governor-nominated MLAs possibly holding key influence, the National Conference along with their ally, Congress, won the state.

From”police raj” to “logon ka raj

Farooq Abdullah exuded confidence about forming a new government, promising a shift from “police raj” to “logon ka raj.”

While the BJP maintained a stronghold in the Jammu region, their disappointing performance in the Kashmir Valley highlights a significant disconnect, despite the central government’s efforts to promote a ‘Naya Kashmir’ focused on peace and development. This election outcome represents an important moment for the JKNC and could reshape the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2024 J&K elections also marked a significant achievement for the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal, which claimed the Doda seat through Mehraj Malik. The AAP faced significant losses in Haryana, Kejriwal’s home state.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference also had success, with Sajjad Lone retaining his seat.

Vote shares

Additionally, independent candidates won the remaining seven seats, continuing the trend of J&K voters ensuring that about 10 percent of their representatives are officially non-aligned.

In terms of vote share, the BJP emerges as the clear winner, securing 25.63 percent of the votes—an increase of 2.65 percent compared to 2014.

The National Conference (NC) follows in second place with 23.44 percent, while the Congress garnered 11.97 percent. The NC’s share has risen by approximately 2.67 percent since the last election, although its ally experienced a significant drop of six percent.

The PDP received 8.87 percent of the votes, which is 13.8 percent less than its performance in 2014.

