Who’s Winning Haryana? Kumari Selja Confirms NewsX

The counting of votes continues with game-changing numbers in Haryana. The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured 49 seats, followed by Congress with 36 seats. The JJP is yet to open its account with 0 seats, while others have secured 5 seats.

Congress MP Kumari Selja confirms to NewsX that Congress will be forming the government in Haryana. She said that while the number will fluctuate with time, the end results will lead to Congress making the government.

When asked about the laddoos that were being distributed at the Congress office since morning, she said, “The word right now is that trends are ongoing, voting is still happening, and there are many rounds left. As time moves forward, you’ll see the Congress government forming right in front of you.

These are just trends, and you’re talking about trends. But what will actually happen on the ground, you will see, and the hope is that Congress will form the government.”

She added saying, “There have been many issues. Over the past 10 years, the so-called “double engine” government run by the BJP in Haryana hasn’t delivered anything. The people of Haryana haven’t received any benefits; no significant projects came through. It seemed like there was no leadership in Haryana and that the government wasn’t functioning properly. We’ll see the outcome of that.

I’ll be here, and you’ll be here too. Let’s meet in the evening, and the Congress government will form.”