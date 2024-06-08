Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 | Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders Blames Annamalai's Wrong Electoral Calculations For Party's Loss in the State

After BJP lost in Tamil Nadu under Annamalai’s leadership, there is a large faction in the party, that it was Annamalai’s miscalculation and that the party would have won, if they would have forged an alliance with the AIADMK.

The party leaders are expressing their discontent and disgruntlement over Annamalai’s decision to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 without the support of AIADMK.

On Thursday, BJP state president K Annamalai, while noting that AIADMK had been rejected by people, ruled out any alliance with AIADMK in the 2026 assembly election, provided he remained in charge.

But, certain sections in the BJP believe that a forged alliance with the AIADMK would have been a game changer for BJP’s tally in the state.

The 2024 Vote Configuration in the state

The BJP secured fourth position in Nagapattinam and forfeited its deposit in 11 out of 23 constituencies it contested, including that of its ally IJK in Perambalur. Allies such as PMK, TMC, and AMMK also lost their security deposits in 10 seats for failing to meet the required one-sixth threshold of votes polled.

What are the Tamil Nadu party leaders are saying?

Former Tamil Nadu minister S P Velumani on Thursday said if the AIADMK – BJP alliance continued, the front would have won at least 30 to 35 seats in the 2024 lok sabha polls.

He blames the state president K Annamalai for the split of AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Meanwhile, the BJP state intellectual cell in-charge Kalyan Raman endorsed the views of former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and former AIADMK minister SP Velumani regarding the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Raman took to X to accuse Annamalai of trying to mislead the central leadership.

he said that BJP got 5.565 vote share in 2014 and now 11.24% was another misleading statement as the party contested in nine seats in 2014. Therefore, the BJP should have achieved approximately 14.25% vote share to match its 2014 performance, he said. “Any man with little moral left in him will resign or at least make a drama that he is resigning,” the functionary said.

