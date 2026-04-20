Will BJP Rule Tamil Nadu? K Annamalai Claims Strong Pro-NDA Wave In 2026 Polls, Attacks MK Stalin’s DMK Over Poor Governance

K Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief on Monday asserted that voters across Tamil Nadu are leaning toward a political shift in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over law and order and urban infrastructure, he expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would secure victory, projecting Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the next Chief Minister.

“Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for change. The reading on the ground is very clear. The people want a decisive government to come and take stock of the bad law and order situation and to clean it up, clean the mess that the DMK government has created. The urban infrastructure is in a real mess,” Annamalai said.

“Across Tamil Nadu, people have come to a very clear conclusion over the last 10 days that we don’t want DMK to come to power, we want NDA to come to power. So that I’m very confident and very clear. For the undecided voters still, I would only say NDA is before you with a coalition of parties, proven leadership, with EPS as the opposition leader, with the Chief Ministerial candidate. We are pretty confident that after May 4th, he’ll be our Chief Minister,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Sunday, K Annamalai urged people to vote for Edappadi K. Palaniswami and make him the Chief Minister again.

“Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was elected from the Srirangam constituency and later became the Chief Minister…I appeal to the public to vote for the NDA alliance and make Edappadi K. Palaniswami the Chief Minister again,” Annamalai said during a campaign event in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is once again contesting from his stronghold, Edappadi.

The upcoming elections to elect the 234-member Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu have shaped Edappadi into a three-cornered fight featuring Palaniswami for the AIADMK, C. Kasi for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Priyadharshini for the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

(With ANI Inputs)

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