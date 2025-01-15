2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been announced, marking the beginning of the countdown to the prestigious ceremony on February 16. Leading the pack is Conclave, the papal thriller, which garnered an impressive 12 nominations, including nods for Best Film and Best Director. The film’s star-studded cast and gripping storyline have put it at the forefront of this year’s awards race.
Here’s a breakdown of the key categories:
-
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
-
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
-
Director
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
-
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
-
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
-
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
-
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
-
Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
-
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
-
Film Not in English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
-
Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
-
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
-
Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Wild Robot
The race for Best Film is set to be a nail-biter, with Conclave competing against strong contenders like Anora and The Brutalist. Director Edward Berger, who helms Conclave, is in the running alongside Sean Baker for Anora and Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two, among others. Meanwhile, in the acting categories, standout performances by Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) promise fierce competition.
Animated films are also well-represented, with Inside Out 2 and The Wild Robot battling for the title of Best Animated Film alongside Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
In the Documentary category, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Black Box Diaries stand out as the leading contenders.
With such a diverse array of films and performances, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards are shaping up to be a memorable event that will showcase the best of cinema from around the world.
