2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

Conclave leads the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards with 12 nominations, including Best Film and Director, as the competition heats up for top honors.

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been announced, marking the beginning of the countdown to the prestigious ceremony on February 16. Leading the pack is Conclave, the papal thriller, which garnered an impressive 12 nominations, including nods for Best Film and Best Director. The film’s star-studded cast and gripping storyline have put it at the forefront of this year’s awards race.

Here’s a breakdown of the key categories:

Best Film Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez Outstanding British Film Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Director Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance Leading Actor Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Leading Actress Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun Supporting Actor Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Supporting Actress Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez Original Screenplay Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance Adapted Screenplay A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing Film Not in English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

The race for Best Film is set to be a nail-biter, with Conclave competing against strong contenders like Anora and The Brutalist. Director Edward Berger, who helms Conclave, is in the running alongside Sean Baker for Anora and Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two, among others. Meanwhile, in the acting categories, standout performances by Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) promise fierce competition.

Animated films are also well-represented, with Inside Out 2 and The Wild Robot battling for the title of Best Animated Film alongside Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

In the Documentary category, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Black Box Diaries stand out as the leading contenders.

With such a diverse array of films and performances, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards are shaping up to be a memorable event that will showcase the best of cinema from around the world.

