Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours: Gynaecologists Question The Veracity Of Adult Film Star’s Claim

Controversial OnlyFans personality Bonnie Blue has drawn criticism after claiming to have set a new “world record” for having sex with the most men in a single day. Blue, who is known for her provocative online content, recently asserted that she had slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours during an event in London. The claim has sparked skepticism, particularly from medical professionals who question the feasibility and risks associated with such an endeavor.

Skepticism from Medical Experts

Dr. Shree Datta, a respected gynecologist, expressed doubts about the accuracy of Blue’s claim. Speaking to FEMAIL, Dr. Datta described the feat as “highly unrealistic and impractical,” citing several medical and logistical concerns. She noted that the physical strain, the difficulty of coordinating such a large number of sexual encounters, and the limited time available for each would make it nearly impossible to accomplish.

“There are numerous constraints,” Dr. Datta explained. “The physical strain, the logistics of arranging so many liaisons, and the time allowed for each encounter make this scenario highly improbable.”

Dr. Datta also warned of potential health risks, including physical trauma, vaginal or anal irritation, and an increased risk of urinary tract and sexual infections. Additionally, she highlighted the difficulties in ensuring consent and mutual respect in every interaction.

“Unplanned pregnancies and emotional consequences could arise from such an event, especially if proper contraceptive precautions are not followed,” she added. Dr. Datta also noted the potential psychological and social stigma that could result from such high-profile sexual activity.

Bonnie Blue: Previous Controversies

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is a 25-year-old former recruiter from Nottinghamshire who transitioned into a career as a cam girl and sex worker. She has previously stirred controversy for her online content, which has included boasting about sexual encounters with “barely legal” 18-year-olds. Blue’s latest claim of having broken a world record has added to her reputation for making provocative statements about her sexual experiences.

In 2024, Blue made headlines when she stated she had slept with “158 students in two weeks.” Now, her claim of breaking a world record by having sex with over 1,000 men in a single day has garnered even more attention.

The “World Record” Claim By Bonnie Blue

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Blue confidently declared that she had surpassed the “big 1,000,” referring to her alleged sexual marathon in London that took place on Saturday. If true, this would break the previous world record of 919 men set by adult film actress Lisa Sparks in 2004.

Reflecting on the event in an Instagram video, Blue, dressed in a dressing gown, stated, “It just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom – which is exactly what I had.” She even shared a video of herself commenting on her appearance, stating, “This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago.”

However, Blue’s claims have been met with widespread skepticism, particularly from both the public and medical professionals who find the logistics of such an event highly unlikely.

The Regrets of Previous Record Holder Lisa Sparks

Lisa Sparks, who previously held the world record for sleeping with 919 men in 2004, has since expressed regret over her participation in the event. In a post on her website, Sparks admitted that the experience was the one thing she regretted in her 21 years in the adult industry. She also revealed the legal risks she faced, as Polish authorities threatened to jail anyone involved in the competition.

“I wish I never participated,” Sparks wrote. “To be completely transparent, this event is the one thing I regret doing in my career.”

Public Reaction and Online Criticism

Since Blue’s announcement of her alleged world record, social media users have expressed skepticism. Many questioned the possibility of completing such a feat in the allotted time frame, with one commenter writing, “In other news of things that didn’t happen.” Another user added, “Bonnie, please tell me how this is even possible in regards to time.”

Despite the controversy surrounding Blue’s claims, the incident has ignited debates about the boundaries of fame and sexual behavior in the online world, as well as the potential impact such acts can have on mental and physical health.

