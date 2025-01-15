Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claims to have shattered a world record by engaging with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, igniting a storm of debate and disbelief. Her bold assertion, which challenges longstanding boundaries, has left many questioning the ethics and implications of such a feat.

The previous record, set in 2004 by Lisa Sparks with 919 men, has stood for nearly two decades. Bonnie, known for her polarizing public persona, has openly expressed her ambition to surpass this milestone.

The Alleged Event

The event reportedly took place in London, where Bonnie invited participants she described as “barely legal and barely breathing.” In videos shared on her TikTok account, she detailed how the day unfolded, providing explicit commentary on the logistics.

In one clip, she said, “This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago.”

Describing the process further, she explained, “We started with ggbgs, moving into groups of five, and eventually transitioned to one-on-one sessions. It was like a rotating circle.”

Bonnie’s public relations team later confirmed the number, stating, “She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue, and she wanted to ensure everyone got their turn before ending the day.”

Public Reaction On Claims Of Bonnie Blue

The claim, if accurate, implies each encounter lasted under a minute, given there are only 720 minutes in 12 hours. This detail has prompted skepticism and criticism across social media.

One commenter wrote, “How embarrassing! Sad that men would want to do that too – all for fame and money.”

Bonnie’s PR team has announced that video proof of the event will be released on her adult content platforms, and a documentary crew was present to film for an upcoming project.

Bonnie Blue: From Office Work to Controversy

Bonnie, reportedly earning £600,000 monthly from OnlyFans and boasting a net worth of approximately £3 million, previously worked in recruitment before transitioning to adult entertainment. In an interview with GB News, she discussed her career shift, “I used to work an office job, nine-to-five, with 20 days of annual leave. I wanted more from life and decided not to care about people’s judgment.”

Her rise to fame has not been without controversy. Critics have condemned her for targeting “barely legal” individuals and engaging in provocative stunts, such as offering sex to university students in exchange for filming rights.

Backlash and Legal Issues

Bonnie’s actions have sparked backlash, with many labeling her a “predator.” Abuse survivor Harrison James accused her of contributing to a “dangerous culture,” and her visa to Australia was revoked after she announced plans to target school leavers.

Despite the criticism, Bonnie continues to defend her choices, framing them as a pursuit of personal freedom and success.

