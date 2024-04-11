The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is set to occur on Sunday, March 2nd, a week earlier than the previous year’s event on March 10th, 2024. This scheduling change is welcomed by East Coast viewers who appreciated the earlier 7pm Eastern start time in 2024, enabling them to watch the entire 3-hour and 22-minute event and still get to bed at a reasonable hour. In past years, many East Coast Oscar enthusiasts faced the dilemma of either staying up past midnight to witness the Best Picture announcement or retiring early.

Once again, the 2025 Oscars will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, serving as the ceremony’s headquarters since 2002, except for 2021 when it was held at Union Station in Los Angeles due to the pandemic. The nominations for the 2025 awards will be unveiled on January 17th, just five days after the conclusion of the nomination voting. This swift turnaround provides voters with more time to view eligible films before the final ballots are due on February 18th, 12 days prior to the ceremony itself.

For the second consecutive year, Best Picture nominees must adhere to the Academy’s Representation and Inclusion Standards (RAISE), aimed at promoting diversity and equitable representation both on screen and behind the scenes. Producers are required to submit confidential Inclusion Standards forms by November 14th, 2024. Last year, they had to meet at least two of four standards concerning on-screen representation, creative leadership, industry access, and audience development.

Below are key dates for the next Oscars season:

(The Academy cautions that all dates are subject to change.)

Thursday, Nov. 14: General entry, best picture, RAISE submission deadline

Sunday, Nov. 17: Governors Awards

Monday, Dec. 9: Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 13: Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Oscars shortlists announcement

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Eligibility period ends

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2005: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday: Jan. 17, 2005: Nominations announcement

Monday, Feb. 10, 2005: Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025: Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards

Sunday, March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars